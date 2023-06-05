Jorge Rodríguez, on a street in Ontinyent, the Valencian municipality of which he is mayor, last Friday. Monica Torres

Jorge Rodríguez recounts that when he entered the cell in Valencia he thought he was in a waiting room. There was only one bench, not a bed like the one in his town, Ontinyent (Valencia). The year was 2018 and he was one of the most promising socialist politicians. He presided over the Valencia Provincial Council without having turned forty and Pedro Sánchez, the leader of his party, had just won the motion of no confidence based on the fight against corruption that would lead him to the presidency of the Government. Things were looking good until the police broke into his house while he was taking a shower early on the morning of June 27 of that year. It was the beginning of the call Farmhouse case.

In a spectacular police operation, one of those that appear on all the news, he was arrested for the alleged crimes of prevarication, embezzlement and false documents, for hiring “outside the law” people related to or belonging to the PSPV-PSOE and Compromís in a company of the institution with a damage of 1.1 million euros to the public coffers, according to the prosecution. There were 13 more detainees. Last Tuesday, the Valencia Court acquitted them of all charges, two days after Rodríguez revalidated the mayoralty of Ontinyent with his own party, La Vall Ens Uneix, and achieved results that position him as a key person for decide who will govern the Provincial Council that he presided over until he resigned after his arrest one night: either his former colleagues from the PSPV-PSOE (in what would be the most important Valencian institution in the hands of the left, after the 28M elections) or the PP and Vox.

Sitting in the Borinot Bistró, next to the Ontinyent Town Hall, Rodríguez, 44, smiles. It is Friday, June 2, there are a few minutes left before it is confirmed that the vote of the provincial deputy of Ens Uneix is ​​decisive in breaking the tie between the two blocks. The mayor gets up to hug a young man who congratulates him on his acquittal and his victory (with 52%). He doesn’t stop waving. He seems to be in a good mood, when he does not enter into the “pain and helplessness” of his five years of judicial ordeal, of his psychiatric and psychological treatment for anxiety, for insomnia. “2018 was my year horribilis. My father died of cancer, they arrest me, charge me and my mother commits suicide in September. He already had mental health problems, but I think that everything that happened to me was a factor that influenced him,” he says with a twisted expression that changes when a neighbor calls out to him from the street, knocking on the window with the knuckles of one hand. and raising the thumb with the other in a gesture of approval.

Jorge Rodríguez is congratulated on his acquittal and his victory as mayor, in a bar in Ontinyent, last Friday. Monica Torres

The work in the City Council and the support of his partner and the residents of the city of 35,000 inhabitants (he obtained more than 60% support in 2019 with his new party) helped him throughout this time, he comments, now calmer. He now jokes recounting the anecdote of when a policeman asked him after his arrest, surprised, if he had not noticed that they had been following him for some time, spying on him. Then he connected the dots and remembered that person photographing him too close, him and his then inseparable friend and companion, who was his number twoRebeca Torró, today acting counselor for Territorial Policy, the woman who sent a letter to the management of Seat and began the process that led to the installation of the Volkswagen gigafactory in Sagunto.

The relationship between the two broke down after the national PSOE, whose Organization Secretary was the Valencian José Luis Ábalos, decided in 2019 that Rodríguez could not run for Mayor of Ontinyent, as the Valencian socialists claimed. The summary had just been released, the accusations were serious and the general, regional and municipal elections were about to fall. “They gave me no other way out than to leave before they shot me,” says Rodríguez, who feels “very hurt” by the treatment received by the leadership of the PSOE and the PSPV. “Not everyone,” he adds, as his chief of staff, the journalist Ricard Gallego, also accused and acquitted, nods. It does not cross his mind to return to the Socialist Party, which soon launched a statement on Tuesday congratulating Rodríguez and the rest of the defendants on their acquittal as soon as the sentence was known. The PP, who presented himself as a private accusation and asked him for eight years in prison, rules out filing an appeal against the sentence that he considers technically well founded. Now, everyone wants his vote. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is studying the car.

Jorge Rodríguez observes the front pages that some newspapers dedicated to him when he was arrested in 2018 in contrast to the first pages about his acquittal. Monica Torres

Rodríguez knows he has the upper hand. With a reserved character, this medical student who went into Politics, a career that would mark his life, admits it without fuss. Some socialist sources suggest that his aspect of “bon xic” (good boy) hides an ambitious strategist. The mayor points out that without ambition, “well understood”, political practice is not explained. He now wants peace of mind, to focus on the City Hall. He continues to consider himself a person on the left, although ideology does not count as much “when it comes to municipalism.” In the party that he has founded there are also former PP militants. He admits that it would be very difficult for him to support a government in which the ultra-right participated, but he did not give up on his decision regarding the Provincial Council either. He only reiterates that his provincial deputy, Natalia Enguix, must have powers in the institution. He lets himself be loved. He has time. The politician who was repudiated five years ago is now the most desired in Valencia.