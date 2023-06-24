All the world’s leaders agree that global governance needs reform, but none of the top leaders are willing to do much about it. The main institutions of the international community are the result of the post-Second World War. At that moment, the Summit of the New Financial Pact takes place, hosted by France, at the idea of ​​President Emmanuel Macron, whose proposal is to discuss the reform of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, but such reforms will hardly get off the ground.

The summit brings together heads of government and state, private financial institutions, development banks and civil society representatives. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is one of those present. The event is ambitious and gigantic in scale, with working groups and debate tables, in addition to serving as a meeting forum that provides a myriad of bilateral meetings between government leaders, one of the purposes of this type of event.

Macron is organizing this summit for a number of reasons. First, the constant quest to project France as an international leader. Second, its well-known tendencies to engage with issues such as the environment and the international community. Finally, the fact that he cannot seek another re-election and his internal popularity problems make external agendas very attractive for Macron, a problem that was aggravated after the controversial approval of the pension reform.

Environment

The French president will certainly achieve victories at this summit, such as the announcement of an international contribution of around US$ 100 billion for developing countries to invest in the green energy transition and adaptations to climate change. An international agreement is also foreseen for the suspension of debt collections from countries facing climate catastrophes, currently cases of Pakistan and Mozambique.

Another issue is the higher taxation of carbon emissions, especially by sectors that are not within the framework of the Paris Agreement, such as maritime freight. This issue is already more delicate, due to the enormous weight of the industry, its lobby and its importance to the world economy. We highlight proposals involving climate issues as possible wins given the fact that this year’s climate conference will be held in the United Arab Emirates and will likely be very unambitious.

Macron, then, takes advantage of the distrust of COP 29 and tries to advance some climate agendas. The main focus, however, as the name implies, is a “new financial pact”. One of the most applauded people so far in Paris was the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, recently a republic, who called for an “absolute transformation” of the world financial system, including higher taxation of large companies and global taxes levied on equally global companies. .

This is a much debated topic in relation to the so-called “big techs”, who make fortunes with global operations but pay taxes only in the few countries where they have their headquarters. The Barbadian leader cited the large oil and gas companies as examples of global companies. The main proposals of the summit, however, are not so radical, they undergo reforms. Mainly, Macron stated that the current global governance “is the result of a past consensus and needs to be rethought”.

global governance

The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the UN Security Council, all these institutions were created in the 1940s, in the post-World War II consensus. Anyone knows, and will agree, that the world of 2023 is extremely different from the world that existed in 1945, when the UN was created. Fifty countries signed the UN Charter in San Francisco that year. Today, the organization has 193 member countries.

In that year, the British empire dominated a quarter of the Earth’s dry mass, the Soviet Union was one of the largest continuous entities that ever existed, only the USA possessed the nuclear bomb and some regions of the globe were totally devastated. Since then, countries have gained their independence, powers like India and China have risen, the USSR has disintegrated, and European powers like the United Kingdom and France have seen their empires and global power decay.

All world leaders will agree that global governance needs reform, like Macron. In most cases, however, this is merely a show of virtue for the public, with little concrete being done. An analysis of the realist school of international relations easily explains why. First, states do not want to lose the power they have, and any reform of global institutions would be a loss of power for someone.

Let us use as an example the most visible institution, the UN Security Council. The United Kingdom of 2023 is not, by any means, the United Kingdom of 1945, in terms of the size of its domains, its economy or its military power. The UK is still a nuclear power, of course, and has a large industrial base, but, in 2023, it would be fair that, at the very least, for example, India and the UK were on the same level of representation. Today, the British government is over-represented internationally.

Who will convince the British to voluntarily accept to reduce their presence in international organizations, mirroring their loss of power in the last half century? Even if this concession did not take place, but additions, the United Kingdom would still resist, as this would also mean the diminution of its power. Placing India as a permanent member of the UNSC, for example, would mean the “dilution” of the popularly called “veto power”, shared today by only five powers.

The IMF and World Bank are heavily represented by the US. When these institutions were formed, Europe was devastated and the US economy was skyrocketing into the role of the world’s largest economy. Mainly, via these same institutions, it would be up to Washington governments to finance world reconstruction. Today, with the rise of China and European integration, the US economy should no longer enjoy the primacy it enjoys in these institutions.

Rivalry and sleepwalking

Does anyone believe, however, that the US government will gladly accept a greater Chinese role in these institutions? No, to the extent that China is creating its “parallel” global governance, with the Shanghai Pact, the BRICs and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. No one will relinquish power they already have, even if that power is no longer consistent with reality. The second point is that states don’t want other states to get new powers.

Still taking the UNSC as an example, Brazil is part of the G4, the main proponents of Council reform: Brazil, India, Japan and Germany. The four countries support each other in discussions on the subject. At the same time, there are a hundred countries that do not want UNSC reform, as it would mean neighbors or rivals with greater powers. Argentina and Colombia are against the Brazilian claim, Turkey and Italy against the German claim, South Korea and China against the Japanese claim and China and Pakistan against the Indian claim.

That’s to stay in the main countries, of course. In other words, paying lip service to everyone will say that UNSC reform is important and necessary. Behind closed doors, however, little or nothing progresses, including the actions of those who say they are in favor of such reforms. That’s a danger. The two decades before the First World War were full of declarations about the need for international concertation to avoid a major war in Europe, there was a clear notion of the way forward.

Like sleepwalkers, however, Europe headed towards conflict. The term is used by historian Christopher Clark in his analysis of the Crisis of July 1914, which triggered the war. The world is repeating the same mistake. International leaders, like Macron, are aware of the problem of global governance and the need for profound changes to adapt to the world of 2023. Nobody is willing to do their part or move to change that.