Genoa – The son Elon Musk is planning to go to Mars. Mom Maye Musk he goes everywhere in Italy: at San Siro to see Milan, at the Uffizi in Florence, on radio and TV at Cattelan’s, in bookstores to present his book, at Milan Fashion Week shows to watch, parade, suggest, take selfies. Mama Musk is literally everywhere. And we don’t talk about it on social networks: everything liveall documented by his almost million followers on Instagram (948,000 on Instagram, a little less – 874,000 – on his son Elon’s social media, Twitter).

Mom Maye and son Elon Musk

Silver model, writer, motivator, nutritionist, ecologist, philanthropist. With 75 years to go, Maye Musk has been showing one for weeks verve as a twenty-year-old: he travels, explores, appears, comments, lets himself be photographed. He smiles, a lot. He gives advice, lots of it. You travel the world but you have a real predilection for Italy: you are almost always with us, you seem to have chosen Italy adopted homeland. She’s a grandmother with girlish energy which perhaps explains the enterprising and never dull, never firm, genetics of the son Elon Musktoday on the podium of the richest men in the world and close to landing on Mars after having revolutionized the world of petrol engines with its Tesla electric car.



Mommy Musk with her book and cover

In Italy, Maye Musk breaks the bank everywhere: on the covers of magazines, on the radio, in the bookstores where he presents his book. There isn’t a day that her profiles don’t tell of a new visit, a hosted one, a conference. A passion for the beautiful country clarified by herself in the many presentations of her biography “A woman must have a plan” (Giunti Editore). Passion reciprocated judging by the exponential increase of the invitations that the mother of theinfant prodigy of the world economy receives daily. Having sensed her vitality and availability, they are inviting her everywhere as if the real rock star of the family were precisely her, mother Musk, and not the much less “invitable” (for understandable commitments) son Elon.



Mommy Musk with stylist Philipp Plein

Fascinosa is fascinating with her silver hair, and the extravagant look that few peers could afford with her ease. In the last few days she has had one almost rock star overexposure and someone, on mischievous social networks, begins to wonder why this race to have her and show herself by her side in hundreds of selfies.



Maye Musk with the publisher Giunti of her book

Because all the top players of the Milan Fashion Week, from Brunello Cucinelli to Philipp Plein, do they compete to have it both on the catwalk and in the private rooms? Because all the institutions of Florence, Milan and Rome are also competing to accompany it in their museums and show it live on social media? Why does even Milan take her to the sidelines and photograph her with her back to the field while showing the “Musk” shirt with the number of her next candles? Are you a Milan fan by any chance?



Mrs. Musk presents the book at Mondadori in Milan

Someone already thinks badly on social media: “It won’t be that everyone wants it hoping for win the next investment of his son Elon Musk?”. In short, is it true love or is there a pinch of Italy capture benevolentiae, the Latin expression of someone who tries forcibly for his own purposes to win the complacency of the interlocutor? Posterity will judge.