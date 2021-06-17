Picture: AP

“Everyone wants a piece of it”

Hunter Biden, the problem son of American President Joe Biden, has found a new source of income. After jobs as a consultant for a Ukrainian gas company, banker, lobbyist, soldier and book author (“Beautiful Things”), the fifty-one year old is now trying his hand at an artist. As reported by American media, the First Son sells his colorful, abstract and mostly large-format works for up to $ 500,000 per work. According to experts like Alex Acevedo, the name Biden pays off. “He’s the president’s son. Everyone wants a piece of it, ”the art dealer told the New York Post. Biden’s gallery owner Georges Berges announced that the names of the buyers would be kept secret. Conservative commentators, meanwhile, pointed to the possibility of laundering money or buying influence over his father through the art of the president’s son. Biden, who converted the garage of his house in Los Angeles into a studio a few months ago, is considered scandal-loving. In addition to opaque deals during his father’s vice presidency, he also caused a stir with drug confessions. (Ceh.)