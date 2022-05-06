The most powerful economic bomb was aimed at Moscow on Wednesday morning (4). Despite the West’s arsenal of sanctions and blockades in recent months, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has now decided to completely ban the import of oil, fuel and derivatives from Russia until the end of the year. The attempt to corner President Vladimir Putin in financial checkmate, without causing a World War III, is the sixth round of pressure on the former KGB spy. The veto could mean $120 billion — or a third of all Russian oil exports — less for the government.

Announcing the plan, which is expected to be ratified by the parliaments of the bloc’s member countries in the coming weeks, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that there are energy and supplier alternatives if Russia becomes a piece outside the chessboard. “The ban will be complete. We will ensure the phasing out of Russian oil in an orderly manner, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and thereby mitigate the impact on global markets.”

Even with the support of Europe’s biggest economies such as Germany, France and Italy, nations like Hungary and Slovakia, which rely heavily on Russian energy, were opposed to a sudden oil cut, but it is undeniable that the measure would be a major move. on the war board. In the opinion of economist and political scientist Walter Bern, this will be the biggest blow to Putin since the beginning of the invasions in February. “If the veto is actually executed, the Russian economy tends to collapse in the next three or four years, as there will be no new buyers or reserves capable of sustaining the public machine with those billions less.”



Currently, Europe is the main buyer of oil, natural gas and fuel from Russia. More than 25% of the Old Continent’s crude oil comes from Russia, but there are large differences in the level of dependence between countries. The least affected economies are Spain, Portugal and France, which import small quantities due to transport costs. On the other hand, in countries like Hungary, Slovakia, Finland and Bulgaria, Russian dependence reaches 75%. The deal, if approved by the EU, will follow up on decisions already taken by the US and UK. Both negotiated with other suppliers, including Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, the increase in oil supplies.

USA IN THE GAME And the Western attack on Russia will also have American strength. US President Joe Biden is expected to make official a request in the coming days to the US Congress for additional funding of $33 billion for aid to Ukraine, given the escalation of fighting. With the green light from lawmakers, Washington’s support for Kiev is expected to reach $48 billion this year, the highest figure ever offered to a country in direct conflict since World War II.

Of the total proposed by Biden, $20.4 billion will be used for military and security assistance, $5 billion will go to looting authorities, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing Program. Part of this amount can be used to pay contributions for ammunition and equipment from other countries, allowing them to fully defend themselves. There are also resources for combating Russian disinformation and the propaganda and financing narratives of independent media outlets.

Even with experienced players at the helm of the chess game that the Ukraine war has become, there is little caution and any miscalculated move, whether by the West or the Kremlin, could result in an unexpected reaction.