Mazatlan is one of the cities More popular and darlings when it comes to vacationand it is not far from Guadalajara to be able to enjoy the Easter holidays.

In addition to its beautiful popular places and touristthere are routes aboard the “pulmonías”, which are characteristic transports of the place.

It is also customary to do water sports or simply enjoy the beaches with the family.

The Driving distance from Guadalajara to Mazatlan is about 390 kilometers.

Usually the car travel from Guadalajara to Mazatlan takes about 5 to 6 hours.

How much is spent from booths from Guadalajara to Mazatlán?

During the drive from Guadalajara to Mazatlán, there are at least seven booths from Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Arenal Booth – 193 pesos

Barrancas Plan Shed – 132 pesos

Booth Santa Maria del Oro – 92 pesos

Trapichillo Booth – 165 pesos

Ruiz Booth – 235 pesos

Acaponeta Booth – 470 pesos

Rosario Booth – 280 pesos

We recommend you read

So to travel from Guadalajara to Mazatlán by car, you must take a total of 1,567 pesos ready to arrive

Do not forget to enjoy the trip with your family, in addition to taking the necessary precautions on your way.