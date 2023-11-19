BENGALURU, India — When Anand Malligavad fell into a lake, he thought he might die. Not from drowning, but from the stench.

Like hundreds of other lakes in the city of Bengaluru, the one Malligavad was found in was a receptacle of sewage, plastic waste and construction debris. His unplanned fall occurred in 2017, when Malligavad, a mechanical engineer, was taking a walk near his office.

On the way home he smelled so bad that a guard denied him entry to his own residential enclave. The next day, Malligavad made an unlikely proposal to his company: He would restore the 15-hectare lake if the company financed the project.

To his bosses at Sansera Engineering, one of India’s largest automotive component makers, the proposal seemed silly. The fact that Malligavad had no knowledge of lake management made him even less convincing.

“They laughed at me,” said Malligavad, now 43. “Everyone thought I was crazy”.

But he persisted, and his efforts spurred a remarkable career transition for Malligavad, who is now one of the leading authorities on lake conservation in India, one of the world’s most water-scarce countries.

In beginning his project, Malligavad drew on knowledge left in the records of the Chola dynasty who, starting about 1,500 years ago, ruled the area for five centuries and built a network of irrigation lakes. After four months of studying Chola methods—including how to trap sediment and mud using maintenance-free carved stones—he won a $100,000 grant from his company for the project.

“Until I finished, they had no hope that it would actually work,” he said.

In 45 days, using a dozen excavators and hundreds of workers, Malligavad removed huge amounts of sludge, waste and plastic from Kyalasanahalli Lake. He opened its blocked channels, created five islands with the excavated mud and waited for the rains.

Six months later, after the monsoon season, he was boating on the clean water of the lake, among ducks and migratory birds, with the same friends who had helped him leave the once filthy place.

“When I saw the lake, I felt younger,” Malligavad said. “That’s what motivates me to keep going.”

And he has done it.

In the seven years since that first success, Malligavad has restored 35 lakes in Bengaluru with a combined area of ​​about 325 hectares and a water retention capacity of about 400 million liters. The groundwater level in the region during that period has also risen by about 2.5 meters.

He stopped working for Sansera in 2019 to focus full time on lake reclamation. One night, Malligavad was walking through Bengaluru when several college students recognized him. “Lake man, you are doing an amazing job,” Kartika M said.

Later, the “man of the lake” said: “This is now the purpose of my life. “I want to recover 100 thousand lakes before I die.”

To him, the why is obvious.

“You can find alternatives to milk, but what will you do without water?” he said.

“This is now the purpose of my life. “I want to recover 100 thousand lakes before I die.”

SAMEER YASIR. THE NEW YORK TIMES