In the 24th round of the Russian Championship, the players of the Moscow Dynamo defeated Ufa in their field (4: 0) and moved up to fourth place in the table, being one point away from the third line. After the resumption of the championship, the blue and white won four out of five matches in the RPL, and also went to Spartak Moscow (2: 0) in the Russian Cup, reaching the quarterfinals, where on Thursday they will play away with the FNL leader Krylia Sovetov Samara …

Striker Konstantin Tyukavin became one of the heroes of the game against Ufa, who scored a goal pass in the episode with the first goal and scored the second goal. This footballer, along with another young Dynamo player Arsen Zakaryan, was among the main discoveries of the RPL this season. The 18-year-old player began to appear in the main squad of his club back in the fall, when Sandro Schwartz took over as Dynamo head coach.

In the last round Tyukavin scored two goals in an away meeting with Krasnodar, and now he distinguished himself in the match with Ufa. Between these two games, the young striker managed to travel to Hungary for the European Youth Championship, where he came on as a substitute in a victorious match with Iceland (4: 1), a lost meeting with France (0: 2), and also got into the starting lineup of the decisive game with Denmark (0: 3), as a result of which the Russian national team was unable to reach the playoffs. In an interview with Izvestia, Konstantin assessed his prospects at the club and shared his impressions of the recent game for the youth team.

– Due to what is “Dynamo” so confidently going along the distance?

– We need to win every game if we want to be as high as possible in the table. Therefore, we are seriously preparing ourselves for any match. It’s great that everything turned out well with Ufa – we won, scored a lot of goals. Now we need to prepare further. Now we will have a Cup match, where we also need to win.

– Are the goals in the Cup also maximum?

– Of course, you always want to play as successfully as possible in any tournament. But we are moving from game to game. We will try to keep everything going well.

– Have you seen the games of your closest rival – Krylia Sovetov Samara? Or don’t you follow the FNL yet?

– We look at each match separately. And we are preparing for each meeting. We played against Ufa, now we are starting to think about Samara. It is good that we have now won and we can prepare for the cup match on a positive wave. This week we will analyze Wings of the Soviets and prepare properly for this game. We understand that it will not be easy, but we are focused on winning.

– Aren’t you afraid of Krylia Sovetov striker Ivan Sergeev, who is now tearing apart the FNL – he has already scored 32 goals in 34 matches?

– Let’s not start from the opponent’s game. Only from his own. The main thing for us is to act in our own manner and achieve a victorious result both in the championship and in the Cup.

– Why, in your opinion, does Sandro Schwartz trust you and Arsen Zakharyan so much?

– We give our all in training and try to show ourselves well in matches. We are glad that they trust us. We are trying to justify trust. Therefore, we play. And I think we will continue to play.

– You and Zakaryan made your debut in the main team of Dynamo almost at the same time and started scoring. Off the field, are you also your most friends with him?

– We communicate with everyone in the team. But I, of course, feel comfortable playing with Arsen. It’s good that he gives passes and scores goals. This only has a positive effect on the team. I hope we will continue to play together often in the future.

– On Wednesday you played the entire second half of the European Youth Championship match against Denmark, and now you are starting the game against Ufa. Have you managed to recover and morally move away from the failure of the youth team?

– It’s a shame, of course, that we didn’t go further. But we, Arsen Zakharyan and Roma Evgeniev flew home and tried to quickly switch to the club. We talked with Sandro and immediately got involved in the training process. It seems that I managed to fully concentrate on Dynamo and recover in the two days that have passed since my return to the team and the match with Ufa.

– Is the European Youth Championship very different from the adult championship in Russia in terms of play, speed and wrestling?

– Well yes. The guys are young, energetic. They play in all the top leagues and take to the pitch as part of their teams. And, of course, it’s hard to compete against them. But nothing, we will work to progress further.

– Did your team talk personally with Pavel Maslov after the game with France, where after his violations were awarded penalties, from which Russia conceded both goals?

– Of course, everyone supported Pasha. They said that it’s okay, this is football, and there are such games. Of course, he was upset. And we had to support him at that moment, which we did.

– Did this trip to the final part of the European Championship among youth teams give you a lot?

– This is a colossal experience. We saw and felt how the guys play in the top leagues of Europe. Let us know what it is like to act against them. And it will do us good. We still have a reserve at the youth level in the form of a qualifying tournament for the next Euro, where the guys born in 2002 will still be able to play. We will try to get there and play in the final part.