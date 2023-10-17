In 2010 her life was turned upside down forever, from that moment on Laura Salafia lived as a quadriplegic: she died at the age of 47

Laura Salafia she passed away forever at the age of 47. In 2010, this woman’s life was turned upside down forever by a stray bullet, which hit her while she was in Piazza Dante in Catania, in front of her Faculty of Letters. Because of that dramatic event, she found herself quadriplegic.

She had just taken an exam at the University, Laura Salafia was on her way to lunch with her classmates, when a stray bullet hit her. hit the spine. For 16 months, she was hospitalized in a specialized facility in Montecatone. She was then sent back to a home specially equipped for her, which allowed her to live as normal a life as possible. Since 2010, Laura Salafia has lived by quadriplegic.

The story was never forgotten, after the shooting the investigators managed to trace, thanks to the testimony of a student, Andrea Rizzotti, a former municipal employee who was targeting a convicted felon with whom he had had an argument. But his bullet hit an innocent woman. The man was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison.

His meeting, in 2016, with Pope Francis, which took place in St. Peter’s Square, was also unforgettable. In 2021, Mattarella had elected her Knight of Merit of the Republic and last June 9, 2023, the 47-year-old also managed to receive the degree in Modern Philology at the University of Catania.

The unforgettable memory of Laura Salafia

A few hours ago the sad news spread, Laura passed away forever at just 47 years old. Her memory and her story will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Numerous messages of condolence were published on social media. Among these also that of rector of the University of Catania: