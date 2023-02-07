The spotlights are about to turn on on the Ariston stage for the 73rd edition of San Remo Festival (February 7-11). To accompany the most awaited musical event by the Italians also returns FantaSanremothe free fantasy game that allows anyone to become “fantasy coaches“, organizing and managing virtual teams formed by five of the competing artists, with the aim of winning “eternal glory”.

But the fun doesn’t end here this year: to celebrate the Italian song festival and try to become – as well as a fantasy coach – also “fantasy singer-songwriter“, comes the chatbot created by Indigo.aithe conversational AI startup, who creates and writes custom songs and supports fans also in the creation of the FantaSanremo teams.

Sanremo seasoned with a little Artificial Intelligence

In fact, the chatbot is proposed for the Sanremo festival as a virtual songwriter. Just go up Instagram to find out how the chatbot works and start the conversation with the artificial intelligence, indicating the song theme (e.g. strawberries, sky, friends), the mood (cheerful, melancholy) and eventually suggest the style of the Italian singer to inspire, from Fabrizio De Andrè to Jovanotti. Within seconds the chatbot shares a funny textto try to put to music and sing.

“The viral spread of ChatGPT has shown everyone the potential of the new generation of conversational artificial intelligence and generative AI technologies that we have been working on for years with Indigo.ai“, explains Gianluca Maruzzella, Co-founder & CEO of Indigo.ai. “On the occasion of Sanremo we trained our technology to create songs inspired by Italian singer-songwriters, to allow the public to experiment in a playful way how generative AI tools could become part of the creative process in the future.”

The creative potential of conversational AI will be told on February 9th at 4pm during the webinar”In AI, a painting of AI: from Sanremo to ChatGPT to make business resonate“. During the event Gianluca Maruzzella and the Turin singer-songwriter Supernino will talk about how ChatGPT is influencing creativity and will show the capabilities of generative AI to create both the lyrics and the music of a song.

To participate in thefree online event it is necessary register on the site.