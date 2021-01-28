Dietmar Woidke is 59 years old and has been Prime Minister of the state of Brandenburg since 2013.

Mr. WoidkeWhat do you expect from a national vaccination summit – besides blame?

Firstly, I expect clarity and, secondly, greater reliability from the Confederation. And third, transparency. The most important thing, however, is that more vaccine is available as quickly as possible. We have to move forward now. Citizens rightly expect that from us. And the federal government is responsible for procuring the vaccine in Germany. Everyone should be open about the mistakes that have been made. But we don’t have to point fingers at each other.

Even manufacturers can’t do magic, what can a round table change?

I asked Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier to check whether local companies can help so that vaccines can be made available more quickly in Germany and in Brandenburg. In Brandenburg we have companies from the pharmaceutical and chemical industries that would be ready to do this. It would send an important signal that it could help speed up vaccine procurement.

In the meantime I got the news that the Astrazeneca vaccine is only of limited use.

That shows how important the vaccination summit I suggested is. And it is good that it is taking place on short notice. If vaccines can only be used to a limited extent, then they have to be reorganized. That is possible. There are enough people who also need this vaccine, for example those working in the medical field or in nursing homes. Even if it cannot be used with older people: Bring it on! All the more, Biontech and Moderna can be vaccinated in a concentrated manner in the elderly and care communities.

What specifically could the countries do to overcome the bottlenecks?

The federal states are responsible for vaccination logistics. We started up a huge machine, which is now running very well, but is now stuttering because the fuel – the vaccine – is missing. Just one example: In Brandenburg, the amounts up to now are only sufficient to vaccinate 30 percent of people over the age of 70, who are particularly vulnerable. Procurement is indeed the federal government’s own responsibility. But we can help with offers to manufacturers, perhaps also with the creation of additional production capacities.

By when do you expect concrete progress?

We rely on supplies coming as quickly as possible so that people get reliability and security.

It is all SPD country leaders who pushed through the vaccination summit. The whole thing smells like an election campaign, isn’t that out of the question on this topic?

That’s not what it is about. And in Brandenburg there are no voters anyway. We have to protect people. And for that we need more vaccine. Point. Bundestag election or not – I’m not interested in the election campaign at the moment. Vaccination is not a minor matter. It’s the main way to get out of this pandemic. This is about the substance of the fight. In order to allow easing again as quickly as possible, we have to vaccinate more people. And everyone has to follow the rules. This is our currency in the fight against the pandemic.

Now the British mutation of the corona virus was detected for the first time in Brandenburg on Thursday. What does that mean for your crisis management?

That was foreseeable and presents us with particular challenges again, because obviously the infectivity, the risk of contagion through this mutation, increases again significantly. That is why this message is important to me: It is too early for easing debates!