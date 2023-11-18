













Everyone saw it coming: The Last of Us 2 confirmed for PS5 and the improvements are not that great | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









This title includes a series of technical improvements, new game modes and even ‘behind the scenes’ features. This is how you will make the best use of the capabilities of Sony’s newest console.

This adaptation of The Last of Us 2 It works natively on PS5 and among its visual improvements are an increase in the level of details at a distance, better shadows and animation sampling rates.

We recommend: Directors of Avengers: Endgame consider The Last of Us 2 as one of the best games in history.

The game has two graphics modes, Fidelity and Performance. In the case of the first, this title is displayed at 4K and the second is at 1440p upscaled to 4K. The frames per second counting option on VRR televisions is also unlocked.

Fountain: Sony.

The Last of Us 2 for PS5 has better loading times, support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers thanks to the DualSense control.

Likewise, it has improvements in Photo Mode, such as unlockable appearances for Ellie, Abby and even their weapons.

Other new features include accessibility options such as descriptive audio. As for the added comments, there are those by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross and Troy Baker.

The Last of Us 2 For PS5 they have new game modes, including Speedrun Mode, which is unlockable with global score tables, and No Return.

The latter is survival and roguelike with random encounters; It includes several playable characters and there are some who are debuting for the first time.

Source: Sony.

Also new is the Guitar Free Play Mode that expands the guitar segments of the original game. But there is something else.

Players who want to upgrade to this version will have to pay $10 if they have the original PS4.

Apart from The Last of Us 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)