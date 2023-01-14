For months they did everything possible to save her, after the accident Alessia Dicuonzo went into a coma and never woke up: she was 23 years old

How unfair can life be? Alessia Dicuonzo she was only 23 and had stopped to help others.

The sad story happened in the month of May of 2022 in Barletta, precisely on Statale 170. For eight long months, Alessia Dicuonzo struggled to hold on to life, but in the end the heartbreaking epilogue.

The 23-year-old was on board a car driven by a 41-year-old man, when they realized that another vehicle, with other people on board, had drifter.

Immediately, the two stopped to help those involved. But just then, a third car driven by a 23-year-old girl is arrived at full speed and overwhelmed 12 people. The most serious, just Alessia.

Arrived at the hospital, the girl underwent a neurosurgical intervention very delicate, following the reported head trauma. Unfortunately, she slipped into a coma and over the next 8 months, she never recovered. There diagnosis of vegetative state it had led to her being transferred to a hospice, where unfortunately she passed away forever.

The investigators immediately opened the investigation, after the car accident and now the accusations, from injuries to people, are for traffic crime.

Two suspects for the death of Alessia Dicuonzo

There are two people registered in the register of suspects, the 23-year-old girl who ran over Alessia’s car and the boy from the first accident, for which the 23-year-old had stopped, as she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The body will be subjected to theautopsy, which served to ascertain that the death occurred due to the road accident. Only after the clearance of the judicial authority, the body will be returned to the hands of the family, who will be able to say a last goodbye to the 23-year-old.

The news of Alessia’s disappearance has thrown many people into despair. Her friends are remembering her on her social networks, through photos of her and moving farewell messages.