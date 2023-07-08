They had fallen in love and married, ready to face obesity together: Caleb, Tammy Slaton’s husband, died at the age of 40

The unfortunate news broke a few days ago. Many remember Tammy Slaton of “Sisters on the edge”, the woman was forced to say goodbye to her husband Caleb.

The audience of the well-known TV program had known him very well, he had entered Tammy’s life in a difficult moment and so had he struggled with obesity. In fact, the two had met in one rehabilitation facility in Ohio. They had fallen in love and married and faced their illness together.

The news was announced by TMZ, after an official statement from the 40-year-old’s stepmother. However, they have not yet been disclosed causes of death.

During the TV program Sisters on the edge, Tammy Slaton had told about theirs deep love and how the man had come into her life. “That was great. I thought I saw many butterflies in the room, seeing him excited and in tears had a magical effect on me. I feel like I’ve moved my best friend.”

Shortly after, the two had some discussions about the diet, Caleb wanted to stop and thus break the pact made with his beloved. Tammy had arrived at also talk about divorceHowever, it is not clear how things turned out. What is certain is that the disappearance of the 40-year-old has left a unfillable void in the heart of the protagonist of the well-known TV program.

The memory of Tammy Slaton

The woman released a series of souvenir photo on social mediaaccompanied by these heartbreaking words: “Rip sweet angel, we will miss you forever and love you so much, thank you Caleb for showing me true love and happiness.”

Tammy Slaton attended Sisters on the Edge with her younger sister Amy. 31 and 32 years old, both could no longer ad getting out of bed due to their weight.