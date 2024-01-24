Everyone remembers the story of little Ariel, the little girl hit by a bullet in the head

Many remember his story, Ariel she is a little girl who was the victim of an unfortunate accident in 2019. She was only 2 years old. Today, despite her condition, thanks to the love of her mother, she has reached her 7th birthday.

The woman created a Facebook page called Ariel's Journey, where every day he shares photos of his little girl, trying to laugh and make others laugh. She is often not easy, but she is alive and her life is equally wonderful. She knows that she will soon grow up and picking her up won't be so easy anymore, but there won't be a single moment in which she won't hold Ariel's hand. This is how she became her:

The sad story of little Ariel

The story of little Ariel Salaices dates back to March 15, 2019. That day she was in the garden of her home in Tennessee, playing with her older brother. Suddenly, she was hit in the head by a bullet, a blow that came out of nowhere. The little girl went down the slide and tried to reach her father, but she collapsed to the ground unconscious. She had been hit in the back of her head.

When the parent realized what had happened, in a panic, he immediately took her to the city ​​emergency room. The doctors examined her and after the results of the CT scan, they discovered that the little girl had had a stroke. Ariel was transferred to a hospital in Knoxville, where doctors subjected her to a more specific neurological examination.

She underwent several surgeries and everyone was certain she wouldn't make it, but the little warrior has fought with all his might.

Unfortunately the police have not never found the culprit.

For the first few years, a GoFoundMe page was created to help the family with medical expenses. Unfortunately parents have lost my job to be with their little girl in the hospital.

Looking at her today, smiling, in her wheelchair and in her mother's arms, warms the heart. Little Ariel's life is different now and is often not simple, but she has wonderful people who surround her and who take care of her every day. She is alive and for her mother she is the only thing that matters.