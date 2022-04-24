Remember Thylane Blondeau? She was only 4 years old she had been elected the most beautiful girl in the world. Today she is 21 and is still among the most beautiful women

Who does not remember her sweet angel face and her blue eyes. Thylane Blondeau became known after winning the title of most beautiful girl in the world.

Many have wondered what happened to it and above all how it has become after all these years. Today Thylane Blondeau has 21 years and it hasn’t lost its charm at all.

She continues to work as a model and to walk the red carpet. Everyone, when they look at her, is fascinated by hers beauty and his own blue eyes. You have an Instagram profile that has over 5 million followers, from all over the world.

We went back to remembering her and talking about her, precisely because she recently relaunched a fashion for the summer. This is the tye dyea psychedelic dyeing technique characterized by the use of bright and saturated primary colors and by particular motifs, such as the spiral or the marble effect …

In the photo posted on social media, Thylane Blondeau is wearing a beautiful jumpsuit with a very particular pattern and with mixed colors: orange, yellow, fuchsia and lilac.

The beautiful model conquered the whole world when she was only 4 years old. Having achieved the title of most beautiful girl in the world, she too has become a symbol of the magazine Vogue. And if initially the family was criticized, because everyone was convinced that the child was forced to put on make-up and dress as an adult, in adolescence Thylane herself revealed how much love your job and how he always has it positively influenced in life.

At just 16 he had already worked with the most important fashion brands, such as Lacoste, Chanel or Ralph Lauren.

At the age of 17 she was re-elected among the 100 most beautiful women on the planet.

Today she is 21 and continues to be among the most beautiful women in the world. Isn’t she beautiful?