She had become famous for her muscles and her strength, but Nicole Bass’s career ended suddenly: here’s her story

Anyone remembers the former wrestling star Nicole Bassbut few know her true story, why she suddenly disappeared from the television world and what are the causes of her death.

Nicole Bass was a normal girl, born in the Middle Village in Queens, New York. After graduating from Coral Gables Hight, Florida came hers obsession with bodybuilding. She had decided to go to the gym to socialize and meet new people, but then muscles became his only goal for her.

He started competing, managing to win major competitions in the 80s and 90s. She was named the overall winner of the NPC National Bodybuilding Championships of 1997. In the same year she also participated in the Ms. Olympia competition.

His fame it started reaching every part of the world. Nicole Bass was the biggest, heaviest, tallest and strongest woman in the world.

In 1998 he started his career of pro wrestling, managing to become a respected champion. Everyone was convinced that her career would be very long, but Nicole suddenly disappeared. Many have always wondered why.

The sportswoman was ended up in a lawsuit against WWE because of the contract and some gestures that the company had made towards him. Or at least those were his allegations. But eventually the case, in 2002, was dropped.

The death of Nicole Bass

In the following years she was a guest on various radio and television programs and also played various characters in various soap opera as The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital.

In 2006 Nicole was hospitalized due to a steroid-influenced pancreatitis. In 2017, she was found unconscious in his apartment. At the hospital doctors stated who she was brain dead after a heart attack. They could do nothing more. On February 17 of the same year, it was life support was disconnected. She passed away at the age of 52.