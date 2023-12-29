Latifa Gabsi was found lifeless in her bed, everyone remembers her name from the 2017 canteen case: she leaves behind a little girl

Another drama coming from Lodi. A young mother was found lifeless in her bed at home by one of her friends. Latifa Gabsi he was only 45 years old and many knew his name.

She had become a famous figure in 2017, when Latifa Gabsi was joke for the canteen case, alongside non-EU families. The municipal council had asked foreign families for additional documents in order to have access to discounted canteen and school bus rates. It was a certification issued by your country of origin regarding the real estate assets. The 45-year-old fought alongside all those families who would never have been able to obtain that document and, in the end, the Municipality was convicted of discrimination.

The case had spread among all Italians and had caused a real media outcry. Latifa Gabsi's name had become popular.

Latifa Gabsi leaves behind a 9-year-old girl

Today some very sad news arrived from Lodi. A friend of his found it pours into his bed, now lifeless. It is not clear what happened to the young mother, one speculates possible illness. Only the autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death. Latifa he leaves behind a 9-year-old girl.

There are many messages published on the web in the last few hours. Friends, acquaintances and more, who wanted remember her and say goodbye for the last time.

Latifa Gabsi was a special person. She always managed to surprise you with the simplicity and depth of her reasoning. For her nothing was impossible. She was ready to embrace every battle for rights with passion and determination.

One has been launched on the GoFundMe platform fundraiser for this mother's funeral. The body will have to be taken to Tunisia, his country of origin and the money will also be used to help his 9-year-old daughter, who was left without her mother.