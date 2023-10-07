Everyone plays Chain Reaction: previews and guests of the prime time special on Rai 1, 7 October

Everyone’s Playing Chain Reaction is the special prime time appointment on Rai 1 with the popular game show hosted by Marco Liorni, which will see many VIP guests playing and having fun with the Italian language for two charity events. Appointment from 9.25pm ​​on 30 September and 7 October 2023. Let’s see together this evening’s guests and competitors.

Previews and guests

In fact, every evening four teams will compete, made up of famous people loved by the public, supported by relatives or friends. To win – just like in the evening edition – they too will have to demonstrate on the field that they are close-knit, fast and have a “winning understanding”. Not only that: to assist their efforts and ensure that the final winnings (dedicated to charity) are as high as possible, some of the best teams of this season will be present in the studio. VIP or not, in short, in the studio (but also at home) everyone will play Chain Reaction with the declared aim of having fun while discovering some curiosities about the Italian language every time.

During the two events with Everyone plays a Chain Reaction, in addition to the tests already known, there will be new game moments designed for the occasion such as, for example, “The Zip Scrum”, in which as always at the center of everything there will be words, with their thousand shades of meaning and the multiple associations that can “chain” them. Even the “Chain Reaction” games that the public already appreciates every day will be covered for the occasion, with the direct intervention of special guests and well-known artists who will sing their successes in the studio.

Among the “VIP” teams that will face each other this evening, October 7th, are expected – according to the previews of Dagospia – Valeria Marini, the comedian and imitator Francesca Manzini and Donatella Rettore. But it doesn’t end there… “Everyone plays Chain Reaction” will be two special evenings in which we will see exceptional competitors put to the test, having fun with them through words, curiosity, music and joy.

Everyone plays Chain Reaction: how many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Everyone’s Playing Chain Reaction? Two episodes in total, September 30th and October 7th, at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1 for two Saturdays full of fun and charity.

First episode: September 30, 2023

Second episode: 7 October 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see Everybody’s Playing Chain Reaction? Appointment on Rai 1 on 30 September and 7 October at 9.25pm ​​with Marco Liorni and many guests. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.