The race for the swimsuit test begins today, once the extravagance of Easter and Easter Monday is over“. It is precisely in this period, in fact, that “more Italians decide to go on a diet or adopt a detox diet”. Also due to “a few 'new' extra kilos to get rid of because chocolate and Easter sweets present the on their behalf”, explains Ciro Vestita, nutritionist and phytotherapist to Adnkronos Salute, who highlights how the spring 'shopping basket' – which contains many useful vegetables – can be a good ally even “at low cost: in fact we don't need supplements or expensive slimming products,” he assures.

The first 'secret weapon' is fennel: “Eating one before lunch and one before dinner – the expert teaches – significantly reduces hunger. And this with very few calories. Furthermore, as highlighted by the most recent studies, the body must make an effort to digest fennel, therefore it consumes calories. In this sense, fennel, as well as broccoli and cabbage, are 'slimming' vegetables: not only do they contain few calories, but they actually burn them in digestion.”

It is essential, however, not to focus on just one food, focusing on the strategy of variation. “Not all vegetables are the same – specifies Vestita – There are more powerful ones, less powerful ones, those with particular tasks. Fennel, for example, is 'carminative', that is, it removes air from the belly; broccoli, on the other hand, contains sulforaphanes which are anti-tumor molecules; thistles are rich in substances useful for the liver”. So, “with the seasonal vegetables that are arriving, we can indulge ourselves to get back in shape and feel good. But we also have an extra weapon: the pods. Broad beans, in particular – suggests the specialist – have very few calories: a pound of fresh broad beans produces 40-50 calories. If we make a soup, a soup with broad beans and artichokes, in addition to being a delight, is an excellent protein source. This dish helps us lose weight by eating well.”