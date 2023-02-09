Why did Rosa Chemical leave an instrument on stage before her performance? Not everyone understood the reason… FantaSanremo!

The rapper has recently performed Rosa Chemical on the Ariston stage. A particular clothing, which has not belied his unique style and a gesture that the public could not help but notice, wondering why.

Before performing, Rosa Chemical left one instrument on stage of the Sanremo Festival. But for what reason? Does it have a particular meaning?

You have probably already heard of the FantaSanremo, a parallel game to the festival, in which hundreds of thousands of people participate throughout Italy. It consists in creating a team of 5 artists, among those competing at the Sanremo Festival. During the 5 evenings, the singers accumulate or lose points, better called bonus or malus.

Among the bonuses, there is precisely that ofUkulele on stage. When a competing artist leaves an instrument on stage, FantaSanremo will donate musical instruments and school supplies to schools supported by ActionAid in the community of Kathonzweni, Kenya. Each time the bonus is awarded, further donations will be made. The singer buys 20 points.

Rosa Chemical has therefore earned points for its fans who have chosen it for the FataSanremo and has, at the same time, performed a altruistic and beneficial gesture.

Rosa Chemical’s song

Rosa Chemical participates in the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival with her song Made in Italy. But what is the meaning? The rapper’s lyrics talk about all the modern stereotypes of being Italian.

You like that I’m perverted and you don’t judge me if I put lipstick on in the office on Monday, from two we go to three, the more the merrier. They tell us no and now you let us fuck off.

The pseudonym used by Manuel Franco Rocati has a double origin. Rose is a tribute to his mom and Chemical is a tribute to the band My Chemical Romancean American group born in New Jersey in 2001.