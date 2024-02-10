Why is there always a heart on Alfa's shirt? The choice of look for the 2024 Sanremo Festival

Surely everyone noticed. For what reason Alpha does he always wear a t-shirt with a heart drawn on it? The artist competing for the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival took to the stage at the Ariston with a simple look: black trousers, black t-shirt with a small yellow, black or colored heart.

It was he who answered the question about his ai clothing microphones of Rtl 102.5:

I don't want to have too expensive brands on me. I wouldn't feel comfortable. I go with my yellow heart on me, expressed in many forms. It's my hallmark.

A symbol therefore, simple and beautiful, for stand out from others. A heart on every t-shirt he wore on the Ariston stage. The competing artist called it his trademark. A detail that will always distinguish him, Alfa will be remembered as the artist of Sanremo 2024 with his heart on his shirt!

Why not wear clothes from the most famous brands? The young romantic rapper, that's what everyone calls him now, simply wants be yourself and as he himself said, dressed in a look that doesn't belong to him, he would put it on unease and he wouldn't have this unforgettable experience like he always dreamed of.

Alfa competes in the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival with the song Go. A hymn to life, which pushes people to move forward, without ever looking back. The artist revealed that part of her lyrics is a phrase from her grandfather: “There are those who run because they escape and those who run because they chase”. His is a huge success and that's why Alfa intends to run to chase. He is already ready for his tour, from February 24th to April 21st!

During the semi-final, the artist thrilled everyone with his performance together with Roberto Vecchioni. They sang the song Dream boy dream. The audience stood up, one standing ovation for Alfa and Vecchioni. The competing artist had tears in his eyes, he barely managed to hold back the tears for the immense emotion.