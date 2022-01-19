The sweetness of the dog who wants to share food with her human friend

A few days ago one was made public on the web clip, which it quickly became viral. In the pictures you can see the generosity of the dog, who wants to share at all costs his food with her human friend. He also decided to eat with her on the table.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

So many people seeing the movie they burst out laughing. They never imagined that the sweetness of an animal could reach those levels.

The woman said she had adopted this Doberman female now a long time ago. Seeing as they spend a lot of the day together, they’ve established a special bond.

They became inseparable. However, the puppy immediately showed everyone hers kind and generous personality. Whenever he has something, he loves donate it or the woman or whoever is close to her.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

In fact in the video made public on the web, he wanted to share with his human friend, a piece of his flesh, since he had two.

The viral clip of the dog and its sweetness

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The woman knows i very well behaviors of his little four-legged girl. Precisely for this reason, on that occasion he wanted show to all his friends his personality generous. In fact, he decided to film the scene.

In the video we see that the human friend just re-enters at home he puts them in his bowl two pieces of meat. Immediately afterwards she too sits at the table with the plate, but it is empty.

The puppy soon realizes the situation. For this he first takes the two pieces of meat and places them on table. Then he puts his Bowl and, eventually, splits the meat into equal parts. Here is the video of what happened below:

Obviously this clip has received a lot success on the web, something no one could ever have imagined. The woman is happy because everyone can see the sweetness of her little dog, which she loves more than herself.