For years she was teased by her peers, until a doctor discovered the truth: the story of little Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin

This little girl has become famous all over the world through social networks, due to her special peculiarity. Her name is Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin.

Every child is special and unique, however some stand out more than others. This does not mean that there is anything wrong with them at all.

Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin lives in Australia and is now 12 years old. Like any girl her age, she loves to hang out with her friends, go out, attend school and above all laugh. However, she did not face a great time growing up and was often bullied by her peers.

The baby was born at 36 weeks of gestation, her mother Celeste was delighted to welcome a baby girl into her arms. As the months went by, that newborn started to lose her brown hairwhich were later replaced with some blond locks. The new hair though they did not grow downwardsbut straight.

I didn’t care about her hair, she was beautiful. But then people started making comments… Tacky…

When his parents went out for a walk, they attracted the attention of passers-by, who started to ask questions.

Often they were offensive and even rude, but then I realized they were just ignorant and insensitive. Among their most frequent jokes, they giggled about him sticking his finger in the current.

Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin has always joked about her condition

Despite everything, Shilah has always been superior and has always faced everything. When her kindergarten classmates teased her, she replied that she was “magical and special“, while they were “normal and boring“.

Then, there would come those slightly darker moments, when she wished she had hair like her friends to style into a ponytail. One day, at the age of four, she decided to secretly cut your hair.

Parents always assumed it was a family gene and never suspected there could be any clinical explanation.

When she grew up, Shilah ended up in the hospital because of some tooth problems and it was just by talking to a doctor, that he discovered he had the rare uncombable hair syndromeknown by the name of UHS.

It is a condition caused by a genetic mutationhe himself had studied it but had never had the opportunity to meet a child who was affected.

My daughter in front of those words was in tears and excited at the same time, for the first time she had in front of her a possible answer to all the questions she had asked herself up to that moment.

After the discovery, her parents decided to create an Instagram page to tell their daughter’s story. And it was thanks to social media that they met other parents with special children.

Today Shilah has 12 years and she is a happy little girl. She dedicates her life to encouraging other children and teaching them to love everything that makes them different. She always repeats that they need to understand that when others stare at them, it’s just because they are jealous.