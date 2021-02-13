If someone by now does not know Camilo and wants to get a quick idea of ​​his parentage, think of Maluma: he is the antithesis. Laughing, non-controversial, happily married, dressed in clothes hippy instead of Gucci shirts and sporting a mustache dalinian instead of the statutory abs and tattoos. The new star of Latin urban music arouses unanimous approval among young people, children and adults. It seems difficult to stand out among the current crowd of reggaetonbut he has done it with gentle music that celebrates the happiness of little things. “I have not pa‘open champagne, but yes beer on the beach; Although there is little that I offer you, with pride, everything I have is yours ”, he reveals in the single that floods the radios, Rich life; one of the five that are currently among the 50 best-sellers in Spain.

“I think my job is to point out little details that are there,” he modestly tells ICON. “That is why people have connected with my music: because I point out things that are part of everyday life. That simplicity makes people identify. Everyday life has more cinematic meat than any Tarantino movie. “

Camilo’s success has run parallel to the pandemic: amid the unease, people of all ages found in his songs a bastion of joy; they discovered in them a guy who, in this adverse climate, was happy. People wanted to be infected with happiness. That happiness comes from a more singular fact even than his sculptural mustache: his themes narrate his love story with Evaluna Montaner, a Venezuelan actress and singer, with whom he married in February 2020. The video of For the first time (the song that gives title to his first album) is, as is, the wedding video (accumulates 340 million views on YouTube). Evaluna is the protagonist of other of her clips, which makes her, in the eyes and ears of the audience, the recipient of her loving verses.

He assures that he never felt shame for being so open. “When I started, everyone advised me: ‘Separate, build a giant wall between your personal life and your artistic life,” he tells us from Bogotá, where he has traveled to accompany his wife, who is involved in the filming of a series. “But there was something about that advice that didn’t click with my heart. I’m not saying it’s wrong, but in my creative exercise there is like a loose nut that prevents me from hiding. I find what I am experiencing more interesting than what I can imagine. It also happens to me that there is a personal whim of wanting to immortalize certain moments … When I see the video of For the first time, I think: ‘What a privilege that that special day is part of my artistic career! It seems to me the most precious photo album that I have been able to make in my life. It is an investment in memory, out of selfishness, and because creativity leads me to that side by inertia ”.

“I could not pretend to be something that I am not,” he continues. “I am the same person having a cup of coffee for breakfast as I am putting out a song. It would be just as ridiculous trying to be irreverent as a naturally irreverent artist trying to disguise himself as something cleaner. Even so, he does not disapprove of more daring proposals from other coreligionists: “I love many artists who have songs that are super different from mine: I celebrate them, I dance them with my wife. But at the time of writing I must be me, not who I think I should be ”.

“It is from those people who have a special aura”, defines it José María Barbat, president of Sony Music, Camilo’s record company in Spain. “He is a deeply Christian boy, with very deep family and personal values. A hard worker and a music lover. He sings to love in a way that is not usual today. Everything is very sexualized, and he by his convictions would be unable to say ‘ass’ in a song. That is crucial. Makes latin music clean”.

The last December received the award for Best New Artist in the Latin Music category of the LOS40 Music Awards. In his speech he said: “I am very proud to be part of this generation that is bringing joy, hope and colors at a time when it is most needed.” “An artist like Camilo was missing,” says Toni Sánchez, director of LOS40. In the emblematic list of 40 hits that his station publishes weekly, Camilo has been number one with Favorite and has come to appear in the ranking with three songs simultaneously. “There was such a saturation of urban artists,” adds Sánchez, “that when one appears who is not like the rest, he makes a more measured and pleasant music, in the middle of a panorama in which profane lyrics abound, where everything is taken to the extreme, it ends up convincing the public of all generations ”.

The second key, for Toni Sánchez, is what his person projects, which in Camilo’s case cannot detach himself from his music. “He has that air of a normal boy,” he adds, “of a musician that you could find playing on the subway in any city; their way of dressing is not that of Latin urban artists, who flaunt their expensive clothes and jewelry, but rather they wear clothes that are very indigenous, and all of that reaches people. They like his music, which is different, and they see him as a kind and simple guy ”.

Camilo Echeverry was born in Medellín in 1994. In his memory there are echoes of both the terrorist agitation that shook his city in the nineties (“once a bomb exploded at the end of my street and the shock wave blew the windows”) and the fans Her parents’ music lover: “They had big boxes of vinyl and recorded cassettes from the radio. For some reason the dial didn’t work, and I could only listen to the tapes that they had recorded. The Beatles were one of his head bands. At the age of five he moved to Montería, in the Colombian Caribbean. At twelve, he appeared on a program of new talents of the Colombian RCN, which earned him to record his first mixtapes and act as a presenter in a children’s space on the same channel.

His entry into Spain did not take place through the front door, but through the back door: rather than as a singer, he became known as a composer. His first job was with Dani Martín, whom he had met at Juanes’ house. Camilo and Dani connected (“We began to write and drink wine for two hours, and another six were talking to us; we realized that we had many things in common. We became friends very quickly,” he explains). Six months later, Dani invited him to spend a few days at his house in Zahara de los Atunes to compose together some of the songs that would later become part of Whatever i want (2020), the last album from Madrid.

“My first footstep in Spain was in Zahara”, evokes Camilo. “Nothing of mine had yet been released in Spain. I asked Dani: ‘Do you think people here will listen to my music?’ Dani replied: ‘People are going to love your songs!’ It was one of the most beautiful trips of my life. We would get up in the morning and Dani would tumaca bread; we would sit down to write at eleven, looking at the beach, and when night fell we would go down to have a beer at the restaurants. I was impressed with the affection that people showed him. Obviously, nobody had a clue who I was. ” Little more than a year later, the picture had changed: “On my last visit to Spain we were together and when we went out to dinner they asked us both for photos. We would look at each other and say, ‘Wow, it happened!’

The Spanish public heard him sing for the first time in Tutu, a duet single with the Puerto Rican Pedro Capó published in July 2019. Its impact that summer was such that Shakira offered to participate in a remix of the song (Tutu remix). Throughout 2020, a barrage of accurate singles (Favorite, The Same Air —With Pablo Alboran—, Tattoo —With Rauw Alejandro— or his most recent success, Rich life) made it clear that Camilo is not just another reggaeton player (in fact, the label does not suit him, because Rich life it’s a cumbia).

In case something was missing to complete that image of tender familiarity that surrounds Camilo, Evaluna is the daughter of Ricardo Montaner, a legendary Venezuelan singer and songwriter. Evaluna’s brothers, Mauricio and Ricardo, also dedicate themselves to the song (they sign as Mau & Ricky). As you can imagine, the meetings of the clan, of which Camilo is now a part, loop around the music. “The other day I called Ricky, and fifteen seconds had not passed when we were already talking about songs, the industry, the guitar …”, says the partner. “When I get home to my wife’s family, at the first coffee we are all talking about the same thing. If we put Netflix … it happens like the last time, that we ended up watching a documentary of the Bee Gees ”.

The fact that Camilo has tasted the first honeys of success anchored in such a stable kinship has deprived him of being able to immerse himself in the protocols of excesses typical of other singers when they play glory. It can be said that he has had good teachers to avoid derailing. “The history that repeats itself is: success, excess, distraction and abandonment,” he says. “My father-in-law has a 40-year career and continues to fill stadiums, release albums that beat him, and I see that the key to that longevity has always been focus, harmony, connection [pronuncia esta palabra señalando el cielo], the silence. I want to learn more about that than the other. Besides, I was a big fan since I was little of great characters who had a rock star life. My first idol was Charly Garcia: I know all his songs, I read his biographies, I saw his documentaries and I know all his processes. I have learned so much from the walls that the artists I admire collide with that I don’t know if I want to repeat that ”.

The warm reception his songs have received cannot be understood without talking about TikTok. Camilo is the Latin musician with the most followers on this social network (21.2 million), surpassing international stars such as Justin Bieber (16.9 million) or Miley Cyrus (8.6 million). In the midst of that panoply of swinging asses, her videos reflect the homely naivety she shows off with Evaluna. Is app It has become an unexpected promotional platform for his music, and again its success must be related to the dire development of the pandemic.

“It took me about eight years to get to 20 million followers on Instagram,” he says, “and it took me only six months to go from having a million to 20 million on TikTok. I think it was because of the pandemic. When my album came out, people were at home looking for excuses to smile. My album was the soundtrack of many people trying to find joy. My wife and I would make up a choreography about one of my songs and say, ‘Now I want to see how you do it. And they uploaded millions of videos. TikTok is a network where things are taken less seriously; of less opinion, of less to point out, to enjoy. I think that was the crux”.

From all the above it can be concluded that a considerable part of Camilo’s triumph is due to transitory situations. Will it stay high once their feverish romance anchors in calm seas? Will your optimistic songs like the same after the coronavirus? Will the present craze for Latin music last? On this last point, the musician predicts: “The miscegenation will continue to blur the lines that divide us, until we are a single scale of gray.” Toni Sánchez, director of LOS40 believes that there will be Camilo for a while. “Has a lot of talent. We not only media professionals say it; also his colleagues. It has come to stay. It’s one of those times you say, ‘Here’s something.’ It is not a passing success. It gives another sensation ”.

