The G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi concluded this Sunday with a final declaration of consensus that included great “sacrifices” among the negotiators and that left losses on all sides, although some countries try to present the result.or as a necessary victory to guarantee the subsistence of the group.

“We didn’t have a statement until the last minute,” a source close to the intense negotiations of an increasingly divided group told EFE.

The contentious point of the final declaration, which was on hold for almost a year, was the issue of the war in Ukraine and the resistance of China and Russia to making references to Russian aggression, lto “war against Ukraine” and responsibility for the start of the conflict.

Although the G7 forces have assured their support for Ukraine throughout the year, this Saturday the leaders unanimously agreed on a document that referred to the cost of the war but eliminated or softened strong phrases that they had included last year in the declaration of the G20 summit in Bali.

“The Bali paragraph had failed and we were fighting for nine months,” said one of the Indian negotiators.

Modi’s triumph

This Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted a work session to make the unexpected announcement, smiling and banging on the celebration table: “A consensus has been reached on the declaration of the G20 leaders’ summit,” he said. one day before the summit ended.

An official from the European Union explained to EFE that the options between the negotiators, who worked late into the night, were “either achieve a declaration or none.” Earlier, another diplomatic source assured that “sacrifices” had to be made to advance the text.

“We note with deep concern the immense human suffering and adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world,” reads the paragraph that later refers to “the war in Ukraine,” but fails to mention who the responsible for that aggression.

The declaration agreed upon this Saturday cites the resolution of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, in March of last year, on the condemnation of war and emphasizes: “we reiterate our positions”about that text (then voted on by 16 members of the G20, India and China abstained, and Russia rejected it).

“We are not yet in a scenario where China is going to accept that the war in Ukraine was aggression,” said the EU source, who assured that India managed to make a deal with South Africa and Brazil, who managed to persuade the leaders. of the West, Russia and China, to accept a common text.

For the negotiators, the greatest success falls on India, which needed this agreement for its image of global leadership to gain weight, and because a lack of agreement would have destroyed the relevance of the group and probably its existence.

“The Bali declaration was unstable, now the Delhi declaration establishes a firmer text,” said the EU official, who considered that with it India secured a G20 presidency to hand over to Brazil and the opportunity for Brasilia in 2024 to achieve progress on priority issues.



So far most leaders have celebrated this declaration from New Delhi as a success, except the Government of Ukraine. While the EU source believes that “Russia is more isolated than ever” because she was forced to accept a statement that she would not have accepted last year.

The US considers it a victory

For its part, the United States has tried to present the declaration as a victory. Minutes after the statement was made public, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that the paragraphs on Ukraine were “significant” and considered the document did a “good job” of supporting the principle of territorial integrity.

Going further this Sunday was the “number two” of the White House Security Council, Jon Finer, who considered that the statement “is unprecedented” and sends a message about the “imperative need” for Russia to stop using force. in Ukraine and refrain from violating the territorial integrity of that country.

However, US officials acknowledged during the summit that reaching agreement on the declaration was an arduous process, due to the diversity of opinions in the G20 compared to other forums such as the G7, where all its members support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Domestically, American public support for the war in Ukraine has declined since the start of the invasion in February 2022, driven by a change of opinion among Republican Party voters who consider the more than $63 billion in aid excessive. of dollars the United States has sent to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

Biden, who is seeking re-election in the 2024 elections, has promised to support Ukraine for “as long as necessary,” but it remains to be seen whether this rhetoric will continue as the elections approach.

EFE