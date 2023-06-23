Everyone lies: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 23 June

This evening, 23 June 2023, the second episode of Everyone lies, the new Spanish thriller series broadcast at 21.20, is broadcast on Rai 2. In all, three first-run episodes every week on Rai 2. Let’s see the previews, the plot and the cast together.

Plot

In this second episode, after the small coastal town of Belmonte has been shocked by the scandal of the relationship between Macarena, the charming professor, and her student Ivan and by the boy’s sudden death, in the days preceding the murder it turns out that many some locals had more than one secret to hide. In the apparently peaceful country nothing is as it wanted to seem: there are those who have lost their family money, those who wanted to leave their spouse, those who had a reason to spread the hardcore video on social networks and there are also different versions of the same fact and incident . Everyone, in their own way, could have a share of guilt in what happened.

Everyone Lies: The Cast

In the role of Macarena we find Irene Arcos, already known by us for series such as “Elite”, “Il molo rosso” and “Vis a vis”. “She Macarena had everything she wanted in her life, but she realizes she’s unhappy. And her inner emptiness leads her to make self-destructive decisions »said the actress. «I had never had the opportunity to read the entire script of a series before starting shooting and I devoured it in one gulp. I realized we were going to do something different and very powerful. In fact, the story makes use of a perfect mix of tones: at times it catapults the viewer into a thriller, then moves on to comedy and finally to drama » she concluded. The series also stars Natalia Verbeke, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Ernesto Alterio.

Macarena is played by Irene Arcos.

Ana is played by Natalia Verbeke.

Yolanda is played by Eva Santolaria.

Maite is played by Miren Ibarguren.

Néstor is played by Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Sergio is played by Juan Diego Botto.

Diego Soler is played by Ernesto Alterio.

Arturo is played by Jorge Bosch.

Iván Soler is played by Lucas Nabor.

Natalia is played by Carmen Arrufat.

Lucía is played by Berta Castañé.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Everybody lies on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the series will be broadcast in prime time and on prime TV from 16 June 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel, turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the thriller in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.