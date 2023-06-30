Everyone lies: the previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode, 30 June

This evening, 30 June 2023, the third and final episode of Everyone lies, the new Spanish thriller series broadcast at 21.20, is broadcast on Rai 2. In all, three first-run episodes every week on Rai 2. Let’s see the previews, the plot and the cast together.

Plot

In this third and final installment, Iván is in the hospital recovering after what appears to be a suicide attempt. Various people go to see him: first Yolanda, who confides in the boy that when he was very young she too had fallen in love with an older person only to be disappointed; after her mother who, clearly broken by her son’s suffering, tries to show all her support for Iván. Meanwhile Arturo, fearing that the boy will reveal his secret, tries to recover the money that he had promised him and that Yolanda didn’t give him. Finally it turns out that for some months Iván had been a patient of Néstor.

In the second and last episode of the evening, Iván escapes from the hospital and wants to leave, but first he writes a message to Macarena to meet her. Natalia reads the message on her mother’s cell phone, deletes it and shows up for the appointment in her place. Ana, having discovered that her son is dead, goes to Macarena’s house to take revenge on her, but here she overhears a conversation in which Néstor confesses that he killed the boy out of jealousy.

Everyone Lies: The Cast

In the role of Macarena we find Irene Arcos, already known by us for series such as “Elite”, “Il molo rosso” and “Vis a vis”. “She Macarena had everything she wanted in her life, but she realizes she’s unhappy. And her inner emptiness leads her to make self-destructive decisions »said the actress. «I had never had the opportunity to read the entire script of a series before starting shooting and I devoured it in one gulp. I realized we were going to do something different and very powerful. In fact, the story makes use of a perfect mix of tones: at times it catapults the viewer into a thriller, then moves on to comedy and finally to drama » she concluded. The series also stars Natalia Verbeke, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Ernesto Alterio.

Macarena is played by Irene Arcos.

Ana is played by Natalia Verbeke.

Yolanda is played by Eva Santolaria.

Maite is played by Miren Ibarguren.

Néstor is played by Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Sergio is played by Juan Diego Botto.

Diego Soler is played by Ernesto Alterio.

Arturo is played by Jorge Bosch.

Iván Soler is played by Lucas Nabor.

Natalia is played by Carmen Arrufat.

Lucía is played by Berta Castañé.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Everybody lies on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the series will be broadcast in prime time and on prime TV from 16 June 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel, turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the thriller in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.