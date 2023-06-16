Everyone lies: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, 16 June 2023, the first episode of Everyone lies is broadcast on Rai 2, the new Spanish thriller series broadcast at 21.20. In all, three first-run episodes every week on Rai 2. Let’s see the previews, the plot and the cast together.

Plot

Macarena is a teacher who lives in a prestigious and affluent residential area of ​​the small coastal town of Belmonte. Her life runs smoothly until suddenly, on her social networks, a video of her appears, portraying her while she is having an affair with Iván, the student with whom she has a secret relationship. The scandal upsets the existence of many people in the community: the woman is disowned by her husband and all her loved ones, also because Iván is the son of her best friend, Ana, as well as her nephew’s boyfriend. Things get even worse with the dramatic discovery of Iván’s lifeless body on a cliff. Does his mysterious death have to do with the diffusion of hard video? Everyone in the village has something to hide and this makes it even more difficult to discover the truth about the tragic chain of events that led to the boy’s untimely end.

Everyone Lies: The Cast

In the role of Macarena we find Irene Arcos, already known by us for series such as “Elite”, “Il molo rosso” and “Vis a vis”. “She Macarena had everything she wanted in her life, but she realizes she’s unhappy. And her inner emptiness leads her to make self-destructive decisions »said the actress. «I had never had the opportunity to read the entire script of a series before starting shooting and I devoured it in one gulp. I realized we were going to do something different and very powerful. In fact, the story makes use of a perfect mix of tones: at times it catapults the viewer into a thriller, then moves on to comedy and finally to drama » she concluded. The series also stars Natalia Verbeke, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Ernesto Alterio.

Macarena is played by Irene Arcos.

Ana is played by Natalia Verbeke.

Yolanda is played by Eva Santolaria.

Maite is played by Miren Ibarguren.

Néstor is played by Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Sergio is played by Juan Diego Botto.

Diego Soler is played by Ernesto Alterio.

Arturo is played by Jorge Bosch.

Iván Soler is played by Lucas Nabor.

Natalia is played by Carmen Arrufat.

Lucía is played by Berta Castañé.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Everybody lies on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the series will be broadcast in prime time and on prime TV from 16 June 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel, turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the thriller in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.