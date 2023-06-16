Everyone lies: the cast of the series on Rai 2. Actors and characters

Who is the cast of Everyone lies, the new series broadcast on Rai 2 from 16 June 2023 in first vision and in prime time at 21.20? It is a gripping Spanish thriller over three evenings. Macarena is a teacher who lives in a prestigious and affluent residential area of ​​the small coastal town of Belmonte. Her life runs smoothly until suddenly, on her social networks, a video of her appears, portraying her while she is having an affair with Iván, the student with whom she has a secret relationship.

In the cast we find Irene Arcos, Lucas Nabor, Natalia Verbeke, Leonardo Sbaraglia. In the role of Macarena we find Irene Arcos, already known by us for series such as “Elite”, “Il molo rosso” and “Vis a vis”. “She Macarena had everything she wanted in her life, but she realizes she’s unhappy. And her inner emptiness leads her to make self-destructive decisions »said the actress. «I had never had the opportunity to read the entire script of a series before starting shooting and I devoured it in one gulp. I realized we were going to do something different and very powerful. In fact, the story makes use of a perfect mix of tones: at times it catapults the viewer into a thriller, then moves on to comedy and finally to drama » she concluded. The series also stars Natalia Verbeke, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Ernesto Alterio. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Macarena is played by Irene Arcos.

Ana is played by Natalia Verbeke.

Yolanda is played by Eva Santolaria.

Maite is played by Miren Ibarguren.

Néstor is played by Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Sergio is played by Juan Diego Botto.

Diego Soler is played by Ernesto Alterio.

Arturo is played by Jorge Bosch.

Iván Soler is played by Lucas Nabor.

Natalia is played by Carmen Arrufat.

Lucía is played by Berta Castañé.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for Everybody Lies? In all, the miniseries is made up of three evenings on Rai 2, in prime time and in first vision, from 16 June 2023, every Friday at 21.20. Here is the complete schedule.