Everyone lies streaming and live tv: where to see the series

This evening, 16 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the first episode of the new Spanish series entitled Everyone lies is broadcast. A thriller in three episodes not to be missed. But where to see it on live TV and in streaming? Here is the information.

On TV

You can follow the series live on TV every Friday for three weeks starting June 16 on Rai 2.

Everyone lies live stream

If you’re not at home, you can watch Everyone lie in live streaming or on-demand on the free RaiPlay platform.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for Everybody Lies? In all, the miniseries is made up of three evenings on Rai 2, in prime time and in first vision, from 16 June 2023, every Friday at 21.20. Here is the complete schedule.