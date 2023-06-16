Everyone lies: how many episodes, duration and when the series ends on Rai 2
How many episodes are scheduled for Everyone lies, the new Rai 2 series broadcast from Friday 16 June, in prime time, at 21.20? In all there are three episodes, broadcast every Friday in first vision. It is a gripping Spanish thriller. Here is the complete schedule.
- First episode: June 16, 2023
- Second episode: 23 June 2023
- Third episode: 30 June 2023
Duration
How long is each episode of Everybody Lies? Appointment every Friday for 3 weeks from June 16th. The beginning is scheduled at 21.20, the end at 23.20. The duration is therefore two hours, including commercials.
Streaming and TV
Where to see Everybody lies on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the series will be broadcast in prime time and on prime TV from 16 June 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel, turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the thriller in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.
