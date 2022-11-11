The story of Kate and her husband is making the rounds of the web: let’s find out why together

In recent days on the web there is nothing but talk of the story of Kate, one girl who decided to marry a man mocked by everyone. The couple were teased because of the man’s appearance. Over the years, however, all of those most people have regretted their behavior. Let’s find out the reason together.

In an interview with a local radio, Kate revealed that she is a very happy woman and that she is not at all sad about her choice of wanting to marry. Godfrey Bagumaa 47-year-old man regarded as Uganda’s ugliest.

Although Godfrey is mocked by most people, not everyone knows that he suffers from an unknown rare disease. In 2002 he participated in a competition where he won the title the most ugly of Uganda. This allowed him to make money for him and his family.

This is what was stated by Kate to a Ugandan radio:

Once you find a man you think is right for you, don’t listen to what others are saying. Follow your heart. Appearance and money shouldn’t be a problem.

Despite all the obstacles that life has placed before him, Godfrey got everything he wanted and became a man satisfied and happy. When he met Kate, he decided to marry her girlfriend who became pregnant.

Kate revealed that in the sixth month of pregnancy she left her husband, but later decided to return to him. These were the words that convinced Kate to stay with Godfrey:

I didn’t choose to look like I am. If this is a problem for you, feel free to leave.

Today Kate and Godfrey have been happily married since 2008 and together they have become parents of ben six children.