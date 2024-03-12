Home page World

Eric Carmen wrote music history with several songs. And his work goes far beyond that. Now there is worldwide mourning for the legend.

Cleveland – Great sadness for a music legend: Eric Carmen has died at the age of 74. This was announced by his wife Amy Carmen on the official homepage ericcarmen.com known. “It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of Eric Carmen’s passing,” she wrote.

Singer Eric Carmen is dead: According to his wife, he died in his sleep – the cause of death is still unknown

Eric Carmen died in his sleep over the weekend. The cause of death cannot be found in the statement. Amy Carmen emphasizes: “It gave him great joy to know that his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.”

Eric Carmen, here at a Raspberries comeback performance in 2004. © IMAGO/Laura Farr

She's not exaggerating. At least two of Eric Carmen's songs are real classics that still have regular slots on radio stations around the world today. On the one hand, there is “All by myself” from 1975, which not only gave many people a catchy tune in its original version, but also later in Celine Dion's version. The second big hit followed in the 80s: “Hungry Eyes” was part of the “Dirty Dancing” soundtrack. Before and after his solo career, Eric Carmen was the singer of the band The Raspberries.

Mourning for Eric Carmen – Kiss legend Paul Stanley is also deeply affected

The news of Eric Carmen's death causes great sadness among fans and in the music scene. There are numerous shocked posts on social media. For example, KISS guitarist Paul Stanley wrote on the short message service X: “Terrible news. Eric Carmen died. Although known to many for writing radio hits like 'All by Myself' and others, Eric was a true rocker at heart. His voice had elements of McCartney and Steve Marriott. The Raspberries performed with us. A killer band live and I loved their records.”

The SZ describes Carmen in an obituary as follows: “With the 'Raspberries' he brought power pop into the charts and with 'All By Myself' he landed the prototypical heartbreak hit in 1975.”

In her farewell statement, Carmen's wife Amy asked that the family's privacy be respected as they "mourn our tremendous loss." She then recalls one of her husband's songs and quotes the following words from the song "Love is all that matters": "Love Is All That Matters…Faithful and Forever."