The spectators have their eyes fixed on Martina to Temptation Island. Why? The 29-year-old Roman girl is participating in the couples reality show with her boyfriend Raul, who is four years younger than her. Martina seems to be becoming a potential protagonist of this edition of Temptation Island.

After only the first two episodes of the reality show, Martina has already given us the chance to imagine her as one of the most interesting protagonists. She, in the couple, proposed the participation in Temptation Island to test his Raul and his jealousya situation that is starting to become unbearable.

Martina certainly didn’t hold back in front of the filming of the program. The Roman has already shared a lot about herself and her relationship with Raul. There are also many details of her family and professional life that the public has been able to learn about her. It has been learned, in fact, that Martina works as a cashier in the family restaurant, an activity that annoys her boyfriend because of the contact with numerous customers.

It’s not just a matter of the work he does; there are some gems revealed to the public. The restaurant is not just any location, in fact, the Martina’s father is a celebrity in Rome. During an evening with one of the tempters, Martina talked about the family restaurant without revealing its name. “I don’t think it’s appropriate,” said the 29-year-old Roman. However, a website specializing in food news did some digging and revealed everything.

The family restaurant where Martina works is a famous restaurant in the heart of the capital. “Even her father is a real star, everyone in Rome knows him,” reports ‘Buttalapasta.it’. “The young woman has always worked in her father’s restaurant, Da Dante, and is therefore used to interacting with the public. Her smile and her friendliness are certainly among her winning qualities, but it is precisely her expansiveness towards customers that causes her boyfriend’s jealousy.”

Martina’s father’s restaurant is also said to be appreciated by several VIPs. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile you can see many celebrities who have lunch or dinner there. The classics cannot be missing in a restaurant like this, and so down with carbonara, amatriciana, cacio e pepe, fresh pasta and succulent local meats. Among the most famous customers received by the famous Roman restaurant are Mahmood, Mauro Icardi, Geolier and among the photos of Martina’s father you can also notice some symbolic faces such as Christian De Sica, Nanni Moretti, and characters such as Simona Ventura, Claudio Bisio, Enrico Brignano and many others.