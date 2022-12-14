The former mayor of São Paulo and future Minister of Finance in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Fernando Haddad (PT), said on Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) that “everyone knew that the spending cap is not sustainable”. In an interview with GloboNewsthe PT advocated a new fiscal anchor through a complementary law.

Without giving details, Haddad said that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asked to exclude more than 2 million beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid. They would have been irregularly included in the social income transfer program.

“The Auxílio Brasil program was not created to combat hunger. It was done to maximize the number of votes. […] Now we have received an official letter from the government ordering the removal of 2.5 million Brazilians from the register. Why were they included if they did not conform to the parameters of the Law? It’s almost like a confessed crime.” declared.

Haddad said he wanted to create a ministry of advice. He suggested that he would like to maintain dialogue with former finance ministers and former BC (Central Bank) presidents, in addition to economists such as Persio Arida and André Lara Resende, creators of the Real Plan.

The future Minister of Finance did not disclose new names of his team. He stated that he is focused on putting the group together and that all positions should be defined by next week. On Tuesday (13.Dec), Haddad announced 2 names that will make up the Farm:

Gabriel Galípolo – economist will be the next executive secretary;

economist will be the next executive secretary; bernard appy – Special Secretary for Tax Reform.

Meetings

This week, Haddad visited Bolsonaro’s economic team. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), he met with the current head of the economic area, Paulo Guedes, at the Ministry of Economy. He also had lunch with the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto.