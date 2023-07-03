Everyone is worried about her, also because she has interrupted every public appearance to devote herself and to those she loves. And everyone wonders Michela Murgia how is she. She answered on Instagram herself, underlining that, despite her health and the now very serious conditions, she is fine. She is dedicating herself only to hers familywith which he wants to create last indelible memories.

Michelle Murgia talk on Instagram, just before leaving for France, where she will go to live what remains with the people she loves. The Italian writer said she was fine despite her health conditions. What matters to her is how it feels in her heart.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she had talked about her neoplasm, which in some way had allowed her to lengthen her life, enjoying every moment, especially with her queer familywith which he is building great memories.

After the latest interviews, Michela Murgia has returned to talking to her followers, to tell how she feels, what she is doing and what she intends to do in the time she has left to live on this earth.

Now with his audience he speaks only through social media, after having interrupted all public engagements, even those to promote his new book published by Mondadori. Three bowls is at the top of the sales charts in Italy.

Michela Murgia how is she? Her words on Instagram to reassure followers

I am fine. It’s a statement that clashes with my clinical situation and also with some more problematic health changes in recent days, but from a subjective point of view it’s the truth: I’m fine. I tire easily, but I choose carefully what to tire myself into. I can’t have close contacts with all the people who ask me, but I read the messages and share them with those I love, to smile together.

In his intervention there is no lack of references to the current situation in Italy: