Simba is a sweet little dog who loves his family more than anything else in the world. He loves her so much that every time he comes home the dog gives incredible gifts to the owner. And let’s not talk about the little things, because in most cases it brings truly amazing gifts. Everyone is wondering where he can find them.

Leonardo Duarte lives in Lajes, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Santa Catarina, part of the Serrana mesoregion and the micro-region of Campos de Lages. He shares home and life with Simba, a dog who has always loved giving him incredible gifts.

The puppy is one year and 10 months old and it is always on the move. Since a puppy is used to give the owner and other family members unusual objects and gifts. The first gift they remember was a frog.

I think it was when he brought me a live frog, I didn’t know what to do. She kept jumping on me with that frog in her mouth while I was locked in the car.

This is the comment of the man who has since started bringing him gifts to make him happy. He always runs around to find the most imaginative gifts. And in the course of his career as a “serial donor” he has stood out for truly bizarre ideas.

Dog gives incredible gifts to the owner and everyone on TikTok is raving about Simba

The video got millions of views and thousands of likes and comments from people raving about Simba’s behavior.

For the dog it is the perfect way to show all the affection he feels, returning the love that his human family evidently never fails.