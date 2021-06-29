E.t is not much that can be said with certainty about the situation in North Korea. But one thing now seems clear: ruler Kim Jong-un has lost weight. This is so obvious in the photos from the last party meeting that even state television saw itself compelled to take a stand. It published an interview with a passerby who expressed deep concern about the guide’s well-being. “We were heartbroken when we saw how emaciated our dear Comrade General Secretary is. Of course we came to tears. ”He added:“ Everyone is talking about it. ”This is most remarkable because the health of the obese, chain-smoking dictator is actually a taboo subject.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

One can only assume that the North Korean propaganda is trying to create the impression that the rulers are tightening their belts when times are tough for ordinary people. Kim Jong-un himself recently admitted that the food supply in his country was becoming increasingly “tight”. But since one can assume that the refrigerator in Kim’s estate is always full, the question remains, why did he lose weight.

Two possible answers can be thought of. Either the ruler’s health is bad, which would not be good for the stability of the country. Or Kim Jong-un followed the recommendations of his doctors and went on a diet. From the little that is known about him, it is known that he has so far reacted rather surly to such advice. The delegation around the basketball player Dennis Rodman, who got closer to Kim than any other foreigner, reported, for example, on the ruler’s excessive consumption of cola. When his uncle Jang Song-thaek, who has been executed in the meantime, asked him to be moderate, he reacted visibly disgruntled. A scene is also known in which his wife Ri Sol-ju asked her 37-year-old husband to stop smoking while visiting China.

Kim has been said dead many times

Perhaps the fact that international observers had noticed Kim Jong-uns’s reduced body size also played a role in the direction of state television. The Seoul-based specialist website NK News published close-ups of its luxury watch from the Portofino collection from IWC Schaffhausen, the new price of which is more than 10,000 euros. Compared to earlier photos, it was strapped much closer to Kim’s wrist than usual. Perhaps Pyongyang wanted to counter international speculation about the state of health of the ruler. And there is certainly a need for explanation in your own country, because the North Koreans are trained to make sense of the smallest changes in the absence of any other information.

For the same reason, experts and Western intelligence services deal with such seemingly unimportant details. Because a sudden demise of the ruler would have enormous political implications. Nothing is known about a succession plan; unlike his father and even more so his grandfather, Kim Jong-un has not yet taken any discernible steps to prepare a successor. This increases the risk that if the worst comes to the worst, there could be violent power struggles, which in turn raises the question of whose hands the North Korean nuclear weapons would end up in the end. Kim Jong-un, however, has been pronounced dead many times. In the pictures from the party meeting, he looked thinner, but still quite healthy.