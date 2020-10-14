In the coming year, part of the triple axis could break away, because the contracts of Alaba and Boateng expire. The focus lies both in public and behind the scenes on Alaba, with whom they want to negotiate seriously and “don’t play games,” as sports director Hasan Salihamidzic emphasized a few days ago. When asked about Boateng, the 43-year-old chose more cautious words (via ): “We really appreciate Jerome, he played a big part in our winning the Champions League. We’ll try to be successful until winter and then we’ll see.”