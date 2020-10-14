If about player contracts with FC Bayern is discussed, then primarily about the expiring working paper of David Alaba. But what about Jerome Boatengwho also went into his last year of contract? In addition, with a view to June 30, 2022, crucial questions must be clarified soon.
The central defense of FC Bayern is broad. With David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernandez and Tanguy Nianzou, five players are fighting for the two vacancies in the back four, followed by the young talents Chris Richards and Bright Arrey-Mbi in wait.
In the coming year, part of the triple axis could break away, because the contracts of Alaba and Boateng expire. The focus lies both in public and behind the scenes on Alaba, with whom they want to negotiate seriously and “don’t play games,” as sports director Hasan Salihamidzic emphasized a few days ago. When asked about Boateng, the 43-year-old chose more cautious words (via Eurosport): “We really appreciate Jerome, he played a big part in our winning the Champions League. We’ll try to be successful until winter and then we’ll see.”
Boateng was twice on the hit list, both times Bayern could not get rid of the former German national player. After separating from Niko Kovac, however, the 32-year-old looked transformed, came back visibly strengthened from the Christmas vacation and gained a regular place in the second half of the season, which he was no longer able to give up.
The sporting management will have to ask how long Boateng, who has been plagued by injuries in the past, can hold his current level – and how long it will take the young and wild ones to gain a foothold among the professionals. The main focus is above all on Nianzou, who was signed on a free transfer from Paris St. Germain in the summer and is considered one of France’s greatest defensive talents. The 18-year-old is predicted to have a great future, but is currently out due to an injury. If he reaches his previous level, he could replace Boateng in the coming season.
Of course, Boateng’s future could also be closely linked to Alabas. Can FC Bayern afford to lose two regular players in one position? In the event of an agreement with Alaba, Boateng’s chances are likely to diminish, should the Austrian refuse an extension, the veteran could temporarily stay for a year or two and absorb the loss qualitatively and broadly.
However, Boateng is not yet very concerned about his future and wants to keep all options open. “I can imagine,” he told the kicker about a possible contract extension, “with Hansi Flick as coach and this team, it’s a lot of fun.” After almost ten years in Munich, however, he doesn’t want to shut himself off from new experiences: “I like to learn new things and don’t always have to be in the same place. USA, Asia or even another European country, you’ll see. But it doesn’t have to be . “
In addition, the club officials also have to make initial considerations with a view to the expiring contracts in 2022. Then the working papers of Leon Goretzka, Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso and Jamal Musiala will expire. In particular with Goretzka, Süle and young jewel Musiala, the Munich team should want to get an extension going as quickly as possible, with Tolisso, however, everything seems open. The world champion was unable to gain a foothold after his fatal cruciate ligament rupture in September 2018 and has been linked with a change several times in recent months. If he doesn’t get beyond the reservist role, he may long for a change.
