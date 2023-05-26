Everyone’s at home 2: previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode, 26 May

Tonight, 26 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Serie and Sky Cinema Uno, the fourth episode of A casa tutti bene 2, the Sky Original series directed by Gabriele Muccino, will be broadcast. Let’s see together the plot, the previews and the cast of A casa tutti bene 2.

Plot

In tonight’s first episode Paolo returns from Paris, when he is called back to Rome by his sister Sara in the light of a tragic event, while Ginevra and Diego are close to the truth and Carlo is busy with the resort, despite other thoughts compromising his lucidity. The family is reunited for a sad cause.

In the second episode of the evening, the Ristuccia and Mariani families are cornered and this time they have no way out: they have to come to terms with their own faults and assume responsibility for the mistakes they have made. For each and every one the time has come to face reality and – finally – to grow.

All Right at Home 2: the cast of the series

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the series? The series features an ensemble cast made up of great actors, already loved during the first season. We will also find them again with interesting news. Laura Morante is Alba Ristuccia, the matriarch of the family, widow of Pietro she ended up isolated from her children after the secret of her past was discovered. Francesco Scianna is Carlo Ristuccia, the eldest son who grew up at the San Pietro and in the shadow of his father’s successes which he tries in every way to emulate. He is married to Ginevra (Laura Adriani) whom he tries to stay close to after the accident, with whom he has a daughter Anna; he also has another daughter Luna (Sveva Mariani) who moved in with her father Carlo and works at the San Pietro, had with his previous marriage to Elettra (Euridice Axen) who helps Carlo in the renovation of the resort in Sardinia.

Silvia D’Amico is Sara Ristuccia, the only one who seems to have inherited her father’s instinct for business, in this second season she will move away more and more from her husband Diego (Antonio Folletto) who has always cheated on her with Regina (Mariana Falace), but who now would like to win her back also for the sake of his son. Simone Liberati is Paolo Ristuccia, a boy with a sensitive and restless soul, he became a writer trying in every way to escape from a family that suffocates him but where in the end he is forced to return. He has a son, Giovanni (Federico Ielapi), with Olivia (Eugenia Costantini) who lives in Paris.

The other half of the family, which owns 49% of San Pietro, is led by Maria (Paola Sotgiu), Pietro’s sister, Mariani’s widow, a protective woman with a strong character. Alessio Moneta is Riccardo Mariani, the black sheep of the family, he has a good soul but is not very reliable, he had a son with Luana (Emma Marrone). Valerio Aprea is Sandro Mariani, the eldest son of the Marianis, he studied and had an important position until Alzheimer’s struck him which also ruined his love with Beatrice (Milena Mancini) married during the first season. See also The 12 Most Common Causes of Car Accidents in Clearwater New entries arrive in the cast of A casa tutti bene 2 such as Camilla Semino Favro who plays Rebecca Baldini, a lawyer, historical friend of Sara, who will help Paolo with the separation from Olivia and the custody of Giovanni. Among the new faces Tom Leeb who plays George Solari, a famous chef with great charm, whose entry into the life of Sara and the Ristuccias will have a disruptive effect. Yan Tual is Olivia’s new partner, Pierrick, while Filippo Valle is Giuseppe.

