With Sanremo everyone is crazy about singing. But whether it’s big or simple amateurs, it makes no difference. Otorhinolaryngologists warn: be careful not to put your voice under stress. “The artists competing at the Festival” of flowers know this well, the experts of the MultiMedica group underline, “how important it is to train the voice by reconciling the best performance with the need to protect and keep your vocal cords healthy. Amateur and semi-professional singers , who do not have the same specific training, but still make intensive use of their voice, are among the categories most at risk of suffering from lesions of the phonatory system”. For all of them it is “essential to know how to listen to some alarm bells”, so as to understand if a specialist view is needed. “Voice disorders should be monitored not only in singers, but in many other professional categories, since they involve about 20% of the general population”, highlight the doctors.

“There are some alarm bells that every singer should pay attention to because they indicate that the phonatory organs may be under stress – teaches Francesco Mozzanica, director of the Otorhinolaryngology Unit of the San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan, MultiMedica group and professor at the State University of the Lombard capital – First of all dysphonia, i.e. an altered quality of the voice; the reduction of the vocal range: if before it was possible, for example, to reach a certain note and now it is no longer possible or it is done with difficulty; the appearance of phonatory fatigue after singing; the perception of pain in the neck and a sense of constriction; the sensation of air escaping in the most acute area of ​​the extension”. In the presence of one or more of these symptoms, “the first rule to follow is rest” or “stop singing. Secondly – suggests Mozzanica – you need to avoid anything that could increase the inflammatory state: contrary to popular belief, no to hot drinks, such as herbal teas and infusions, and obviously no alcohol, smoking and spicy foods”.

If even by implementing these behaviors the disorder persists, then it becomes advisable to consult a specialist doctor, primarily an otorhinolaryngologist and a phoniatrist. The ENT will perform a laryngoscopy or laryngostroboscopy, a minimally invasive exam – explain from MultiMedica – which allows you to see the vocal cords during phonation and to visualize any organic lesions such as nodules, polyps, cysts and small scars. Chordal nodules and edema are the most common among singers: the former especially among women who use a shouted and hyperacute voice, the latter linked to the effort to reach a strong intensity without the appropriate support techniques. Instead, the phoniatrician conducts an anamnesis aimed at understanding the patient’s singing methods and lifestyle habits, to trace the possible causes that led to the formation of these lesions, and investigates how the voice is produced, also generating dysphonia not due to lesions organic but with anomalous attitudes in phonation.

A preventive and enabling speech pathology will then be set up for the correct use of the voice, if the problem is still in its initial stage, or of a rehabilitative type, especially in the case in which there is structural damage to the strings, possibly assisted by pharmacological therapies and supplemented by a singing voice teaching program with a singing teacher. In some cases – the MultiMedica experts specify – there may be an indication for surgery, to remove the lesion using microlaryngoscopy.

“It is estimated that around 20% of the general population experiences at least one episode of hoarseness – Mozzanica reiterates – Therefore not only the artistic categories, such as singers, actors and speakers, should care about the health of their vocal cords, but also many others: especially teachers, front-office staff, call-center operators, salesmen, fitness course instructors.Despite being voice professionals, they are not aware of it and often do nothing to keep their instrument healthy. most important job”.

The warehouseman by day and rock singer by night, or the employee from Monday to Friday and piano bar performer by the weekend, are warned. Unlike their more famous ‘colleagues’, many of whom on stage at the next Sanremo Festival can count on specific training and the support of teachers and vocal coaches who help them keep their voice at the highest levels, semi-professional singers do more often come to terms with disturbances deriving from an improper use of the vocal cords, perhaps trying to perform a repertoire beyond one’s abilities and skills, putting excessive strain on the entire phonatory apparatus, or, in order not to miss an audition or a engagement, singing even when their voice is debilitated, further tiring it. The advice of specialists is especially addressed to them.