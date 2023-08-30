Dynamic stretching and its benefits. The favorite gymnastics of international celebrities

Summer is now winding down and slowly the vacation They are going to conclude a little bit for everyone. But returning to the city routine isn’t always a walk in health, the rhythms change and you have to get back on track to face the Work and all the rest. To facilitate this task there is one gymnastics which has now become a must: lo dynamic stretching. Indispensable ally – we read in Il Messaggero – to practice sport with greater serenity, better performance and lower risk of injury. Dynamic Stretching, loved and also popular on social media thanks to the posts of international celebrities (such as Kate BeckinsaleVictoria Beckhams and Rita Now), is based on a series of dynamic exercises that help increase the range of motion, or “range of motion”.

