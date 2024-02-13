Everyone is crazy about drones, the market will reach 40 billion in value within 5 years

Commercial drones, the market will be worth 40 billion dollars in the next 5 years, expected savings of 100 million

THE drones they are powered, remotely piloted aircraft, developed starting in the 1980s, initially for military purposes. Since the beginning of the new millennium, with the miniaturization of components, this market has increased significantly and has now reached complete maturity. Sales have in fact grown exponentially, particularly for hobby uses such as photography.

The growth, however, was so prodigious that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) admitted that it had largely underestimated the number of aircraft in circulation, which in 2019 stood at 450 thousand, a figure initially estimated only for 2022.

Analysts are therefore convinced that the sector will continue to expand rapidly, with the commercial drone market expected to reach a value of $40 billion in the next five years, while their use will lead to cost savings of around $100 million. In fact, this last factor was the one that most sparked investors' interest in the UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle).

Companies in the most varied sectors have in fact begun to adopt very small and easy to handle drones for use in specific tasks: in that agricultural, for example, drones are used to fly over land and spread pesticides, with a huge reduction in costs. In the field oil and of telecommunicationsaircraft of this type are used to carry out targeted inspections of infrastructures: the savings are tangible, given that a professional drone can cost $1000, compared to $2500/hour for renting a helicopter.

In the field militaryOn the other hand, UAVs such as the American MQ-9A Reaper allow you to carry out reconnaissance and/or tactical bombing missions, transporting high-precision ordnance, all while flying over enemy airspace. The market is now mature, with low barriers to entry, but the continuous development of increasingly advanced AI-related software will allow the range of use of drones to be increasedwith positive repercussions especially in the civil field thanks to a significant increase in the efficiency of operations.

*Country Manager Italy, NS Partners