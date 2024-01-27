Sales of diesel vans are a ridiculous success across Europe.

These are strange times. Perhaps never in the history of humanity was there so much change in the coming years as now. War, AI, wokies, climate…Are we going further and further to hell? Will it be a utopia? Or does everyone still pee and everything remains as it was, as always?

In such an environment, you can forgive companies for being reluctant to make new investments. Especially in cases that are under fire, such as diesel vans. It is therefore somewhat surprising that these modes of transport are on the rise across Europe. Last year, the sale of vans increased by 14.6 percent compared to 2022. In absolute numbers, 1.2 million diesel vans were sold in Europe in 2023. Particularly in Meloni's Italy, the rod bundle is being waved enthusiastically Through men with a van (m/f/i). The boot country was the highest gainer with +22.7 percent.

The vast majority of these vans (82.6 percent) still run on diesel. To give the whole picture, the market share of diesel in Europe has declined slightly. In 2022, 85.7 percent were still self-igniters. As a result, the market for diesel vans is also growing less rapidly than the entire market for vans. Nevertheless, this growth is still 10.4 percent. So activity is booming. Good news for the economy.

Electric vans are gaining some ground in Europe, but the market share is still not impressive at 7.4 percent. In 2022 that was still 5.4 percent. So yes, there is growth. But no, there certainly isn't one yet paradigm shift. Of course, the best boy in the class is the Netherlands, thanks to Rob Jetten, the biggest driver of electric bus sales. Our sales more than doubled (+110.4%).

Unfortunately, the report from the ACEA (Association des Constructeurs Européens d'Automobiles) does not explain whether this is at the expense of the growth of the entire market in the Netherlands. After all, we know that new sales of passenger cars remain extremely low due to government policy. As a result, we now have the oldest fleet in Western Europe.

Do you also have a diesel van? Or did you buy an ID.Buzz last year and contribute to our green image in the EU? Let us know in the comments!

