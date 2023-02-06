Borja Sainz, a former Athletic squad player, who was a member of Alavés and now plays for a Turkish club, confesses that in the face of such a catastrophe “it is impossible to know how to react”
“You don’t know how to react. It is impossible. Only three weeks ago we were playing in the city and now our teammates are missing,” laments the Basque soccer player, Borja Sainz. Former Athletic youth player and former Alavés player, the Basque striker now plays for Giresunspor in the Turkish Super League. At the moment when the earth fears
#played #weeks #disappeared
Leave a Reply