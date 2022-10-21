He felt bad during the warm-up and after fighting for hours, he gave up: the tragedy of Davide Gavazzi shocked everyone

A very sad event took place earlier this week in Tuscany. Davide Gavazzi, goalkeeper of the Montagna Pistoiese team, on Sunday had suffered an illness shortly before the kick-off of the match. Rescued and taken to the hospital, he gave up a few hours later. He has dozens of messages of condolence that have appeared on social media.

All this took place around 15:00 on Sunday 16 October, a Gavinanaon the field of Ramoscina, a team that plays in the second category regional championship.

Davide, reserve goalkeeper of the Pistoia mountains, he was warming up with his teammates. It was about half an hour before the kick-off when, suddenly, the 28-year-old fell ill and collapsed to the ground.

The 118 rescuers intervened immediately, and for more than an hour they carried out the resuscitation maneuvers.

We saw him collapse and suddenly lose consciousness before our very eyes. We are shocked, we keep hoping and crossing our fingers.

So he had commented on what had happened Alessandro Petroliniteam leader.

A helicopter rescue who urgently transported Davide to the nearby Careggi hospital, where doctors continued to treat him in the intensive care unit.

After hours of anxiety and worry, sadly, all hope is extinguished. Davide Gavazzi’s heart stopped forever.

Messages of condolence for Davide Gavazzi

The dramatic event has shocked everyone those present and all who knew David.

Everyone had hoped for a miracle. Roberto D’Ambrosiopresident of the provincial delegation of the federations, after learning of the young player’s illness he wrote:

I was informed of what happened. I can only be sorry for a drama that involves us. The hope is that it will work out for the best.

Unfortunately, the affair took place the saddest of epilogues and the web is now full of messages of dismay and condolence for the loss of a good, kind and well-liked boyfriend.

We will remember him like this, with his immense smile and the joy of playing together. And even if we are not able to imagine the field without you, we know that when we score the decisive goal in the 90th, it will be the sign that you have passed, for the umpteenth time, to say hello and laugh with us.

This is an excerpt from the touching farewell message written by his team on Facebook.