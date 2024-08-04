Paris, France.- The issue that fluttered around in the head of Ana Gabriela Guevara—Head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport—, reappeared in the country where the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are being held.

after the silver medal of Osmar Olvera and Juan Celaya.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The public servant was questioned about the scholarships that aquatic swimmers are asking for during the last Olympic cycle after the Mexican Artistic Swimming Team raised its voice to get resources to pay for their trips.

The rest of the aquatic athletes are going through the same thing, having to move heaven and earth to get their pass to the summer competition that officially takes place in France on July 26.

Today, Ana Gabriela Guevara clarified to the media that Mexican athletes do have their scholarships, except for the Aztec swimmers, whom she criticized for having to go to court to have a judge authorize the return of their financial scholarships.

“We adhere to the criteria of what the judge mandates in an injunction, but not the reason, they are not right, the injunction is there to override what the agreement says, they are not complying with the agreement, they will be granted it, yes, for an injunction, but not because they are right.”

“As for the rest of the athletes, except for the aquatic athletes, they all have their scholarships. Today we have no clarification as to: I needed a tour, training, I needed a team, I don’t have a disciplinary team, we don’t have any of that.”

“Wanting to tarnish the work of an entire delegation, under the guise of a discipline, I think is a lack of respect for the rest of the team because the team complies with the rules and abides by what the rules and regulations require, there is no need for all of this,” he concluded.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.