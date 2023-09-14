In the middle of a generalized euphoria in the facilities of the Culiacán International Airporta grandpa went viral when he was recorded despising Nicola Porcella during his arrival in the capital of Sinaloa.

It was on the TikTok account ‘keniaromeroe’ where the tumult surrounding Nicola Porcella, one of the finalists of the House of the Famous (LCDF), was observed. prior to its presentation in Plaza Senderoone of the most popular south of Culiacán.

“Dad, dad. Go take a photo with Nicola,” said a female voice behind the cell phone that captured the moment, words that prompted a so-called response from the older adult: “how cool… to your ma… ..that guy.”

These words echoed among viewers of the Chinese social network, among whom opinion was divided. Some were angry with grandpa’s words, others believe that there is no problem with his opinion regarding second place in LCDF.

Everyone happy and…! Grandpa despises Nicola Porcella when he arrives in Culiacán | VIDEO

Who is Nicola Porcella, LCDF finalist?

Nicola Porcella, an actor originally from Peru born in 1988, has stood out on Mexican television by participating in the program ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’.

Before entering the world of acting, Porcella had aspirations in soccer and was part of the Foot Ball Club Melgar in 2006, but ultimately decided to change careers.

His debut on television occurred in 2012 when he participated in the reality show “This is war”, where the contestants faced various challenges. That season, Porcella won, marking the beginning of her on-screen career.

After her success in the reality show, Nicola Porcella participated in several series and programs on Peruvian television, including ‘Vacation in Greece’ in 2013 and the program ‘El Búnker’ in 2018. In addition to her role as a contestant, she has also occasionally served as driver.

The year 2023 was especially significant for Nicola Porcella, since he stood out on Mexican television as a contestant on ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’.

In the program, she was part of the team known as ‘team Infierno’ and forged friendships with other participants such as Wendy Guevara and Emilio Osorio.

Despite being involved in controversies with other contestants on the reality show at the end of July, Nicola Porcella maintained a positive attitude and did not complain about difficult situations.

His versatility and determination allowed him to make a successful transition from football to television, making him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.