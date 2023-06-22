The washcloth, who didn’t grow up with it? Yet fewer and fewer Dutch people use the piece of terry cloth. The weekly tub, with the accompanying washcloth, has been replaced over the years by the daily shower. What happened to one of our oldest traditions?

Washing with a piece of terry cloth: the washcloth is a typical Dutch custom. To make it even more chauvinistic: research shows that washcloths from Hema are the best, says Ineke Strouken, former director of the Dutch Center for Popular Culture and the Knowledge Center for Intangible Heritage Netherlands. “People who have emigrated even let washcloths fly over.”

Strouken herself still has washcloths at home, but she no longer uses them every day. "Sometimes when I've worked in the garden or spent a hot day in the attic, I want to freshen up. Then I grab a washcloth. But in the shower I barely use a washcloth anymore. I used to take them on trips. I don't do that anymore."

Stroking is no exception. More and more Dutch people are making less use of the ancient tradition, she sees. According to her, this has to do with two things.

Liquid soap

The washcloth has become obsolete. This is due to the advent of liquid soap, she explains. “The solid soap, with which you used a washcloth, has slowly disappeared from the bathroom. With liquid soap you hardly need a washcloth.

In addition, the Dutch wash themselves every day. A world of difference from before. “You used to go to the well. Later that became the pump. Once a week you sat in the tub with a piece of soap and a washcloth. When the shower came, that changed too. Around the 80s and 90s we started washing more and more often and that washcloth slowly disappeared from our shower routine.

The fact that we have taken showers more often is not exactly friendly to the environment, they also think in Friesland. So VVV Waterland van Friesland came up with a fun campaign that was launched this week: Ode aan de Washand. The goal is simple: to encourage tourists not to take a shower every day during the summer months. Instead, they can use a washcloth, which hangs on a line at various campsites, marinas and at tourist information shops in Friesland.

By-catch: the campaign generates many nice conversations about the washcloth, says campaign initiator Grietje Hoekstra of VVV Waterland van Friesland. “It comes close to the people. For example, with us they were always in a drawer in the bathroom. We only shower on weekends. A washcloth was used for the rest of the week.”

On the bidet

The playful campaign also brings back memories for Eva Meijer, owner of Hoora Water Transport in Sneek, where there is now a line of washcloths. “I really grew up with the washcloth. When I think of that, I think of washing on the bidet.”

With the campaign, Hoekstra, Meijer and all other participants hope to save millions of liters of water this summer in Friesland. Hoekstra: "It is the easiest and cheapest solution to use water more sustainably. I myself have started showering less and using the washcloth again. And I have to say, it also saves a lot of time."

Strouken also hopes that the Dutch will use water more sparingly in this way. “You really don’t have to take a shower every day. And who knows, maybe this will make the washcloth popular again.”